A lot of people are shocked at the moment upon learning you can’t get a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a V8 engine. It’s not like Jeep and Stellantis were trumpeting this change from the rooftops, but they also haven’t exactly been hiding it for the past while. Still, people have been blithely unaware that V8s in general are going the way of the dodo, a fact we’ve lamented for some time.

3 DAYS AGO