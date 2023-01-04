Read full article on original website
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
General Motors is Back as America's Top Automaker
GM took the top spot in sales in the U.S. in 2022, leading Ford, Nissan and Toyota.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Starts At $28,390, Just $775 More Than Last-Gen Model
Honda revealed today that the brand-new 2023 Accord will start at $28,390 ($27,295 + $1,095 destination charge) in the U.SA. That marks a modest $775 price increase over the base Accord’s price for the 2022 model year. For that extra dough, buyers will get the 11th-generation Honda Accord LX...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 5.4L Triton V8 Lean Operation Has Easy Fix: Video
FoMoCo technician and YouTuber Brian of the Ford Tech Makuloco channel has quite made quite a few videos centered around the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine in recent months, covering its well-documented ticking noises and how to rectify them, as well as valve cover issues. Now, he’s back with a new video discussing a common cause behind lean codes on Ford F-150 models equipped with this particular engine, too.
Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles (EV) cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels.
Carscoops
Americans Bought New Dodge Darts, Chrysler 200s And Other Discontinued FCA Cars In 2022
Each January we get a chance to look back at the previous year in auto sales to see how each brand performed. This year, we’re surprised to see that a number of cars no longer in production still sold brand-new examples in 2022. Here’s a quick peek at a few cars that just won’t go silently into that good night.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda BT-50 LE Adds Off-Road Style To Aussie Range
Mazda Australia has expanded the local BT-50 range with the launch of the new LE grade. The 2023 Mazda BT-50 LE comes equipped with a host of distinctive features, the most notable being the integration of a polished bull bar that was locally engineered and designed not to hinder the crumple zones, airbag, and various safety assistance systems.
Carscoops
BMW Doubles Up On Paid Subscriptions In The USA, Charges $105 A Year For Remote Engine Start
BMW is expanding the number of feature subscriptions it is offering in the United States. The marque has revealed that five vehicle features are now available through its subscription service, consisting of Remote Engine Start, Drive Recorder, Traffic Camera, Driving Assistance Plus with Stop&Go, and Parking Assistant Professional. Most of...
Carscoops
GM Regains U.S. Sales Crown From Toyota After 2.5% Jump In 2022
GM could be one of the few automakers celebrating when full sales figures for 2022 are released for every company selling vehicles in the U.S.. While the market slumped as firms struggled with a shortage of inventory, GM shifted more metal in the region than Toyota, putting it back on top of sales charts.
Carscoops
Video Proves Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta Still Performs Terribly In The Snow
While automakers have made great progress in terms of safety and ADAS over the past decade, the dream of a fully autonomous production car has yet to be achieved. A new video from the snowy roads of the Detroit area proves that the latest update of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system can’t function properly in bad weather, with its performance deemed dangerous to say the least.
Carscoops
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
Carscoops
2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport Looks The Part But Lacks The Oomph To Take On Ford’s Ranger Raptor
Toyota has launched a new flagship variant of the Hilux GR Sport in Australia featuring Dakar-inspired styling, a more powerful diesel engine, and a number of chassis modifications set to improve its handling and off-road capabilities. This is the fourth different GR Sport trim of the Toyota Hilux we come...
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz To Use Nvidia Systems To Create Digital Twins Of Its Factories
Mercedes-Benz has started to use the Nvidia Omniverse platform to design and plan future manufacturing and assembly facilities. The announcement, made at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, will see the German car manufacturer use Nvidia’s advanced AI and metaverse technologies to create smarter and more efficient vehicle manufacturing.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Drops The Hemi V8
A lot of people are shocked at the moment upon learning you can’t get a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a V8 engine. It’s not like Jeep and Stellantis were trumpeting this change from the rooftops, but they also haven’t exactly been hiding it for the past while. Still, people have been blithely unaware that V8s in general are going the way of the dodo, a fact we’ve lamented for some time.
Carscoops
BYD Sold 911,410 BEVs In 2022 And Is Closing In On Tesla
BYD has published its full sales results for the 2022 calendar year and it is quickly closing in on Tesla as the world’s largest manufacturer and seller of EVs. Last year, the Chinese car manufacturer sold 911,410 battery-electric vehicles, an extraordinary 184 percent increase from the number of BEVs it sold in 2021. When factoring all of the plug-in hybrid vehicles that BYD also sold, it managed to sell 1,868,543 cars, a 214.7 percent increase from the previous year.
Carscoops
The Lagonda Rapide Had An Aston DB5 Heart, But An Edsel’s Face
Aston Martin has had a few goes at relaunching the Lagonda brand since the two became bedfellows in 1948, most famously with the wedgy, William Towns-designed Aston Martin Lagonda of the late 1970s and 1980s, and most recently with the 2015 Lagonda Taraf and an aborted electric luxury sedan project axed in 2021.
Carscoops
Holon Reveals Its Pininfarina Designed Autonomous People Mover At CES
Pininfarina has tried its hand at designing an autonomous shuttle for the new mobility company, Holon, and the results are pretty much the same as everyone else’s. A toaster with wheels, the Holon Mover does, at least, include a number of features to make it more accessible than the majority of other vehicles.
torquenews.com
Do Toyota Prius Batteries Ever Need To Be Replaced?
In recent years, Toyota Prius has become one of the most popular hybrid cars around. An important question for many prospective buyers is whether or not the Prius batteries need to be replaced eventually. In this article let's uncover the truth about replacing Toyota Prius batteries. Here are a few things you need to know.
Carscoops
VinFast Drops Specs For VF 6 and VF 7 EVs, Offer Up To 348 HP
VinFast has used CES to release additional information about the upcoming VF 6 and VF 7. Both models are slated to be launched later this year and the VF 6 is a tiny crossover that measures 166.9 inches (4,239 mm) long, 71.7 inches (1,821 mm) wide, and 62.8 inches (1,595 mm) tall with a wheelbase that spans 107.5 inches (2,730 mm). To put those numbers into perspective, the model is slightly shorter than the outgoing Chevrolet Trax, but has a 6.9 inch (175 mm) longer wheelbase.
