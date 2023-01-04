Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
Stephen Amell Offers Up a Long-Awaited ‘Heels’ Season 2 Update
Heels came out with a bang back in 2021, a hit among wrestling fans and non-fans alike. But Season 2 has yet to arrive, despite having been renewed by Starz in 2021. In a new interview on Michael Rosenbaum‘s podcast Inside of You, actor Stephen Amell discussed why the new season still doesn’t have a premiere date yet for 2023, despite completing filming back in July 2022.
Morrissey "eternally thankful" to Miley Cyrus
Morrissey has hit back at claims that Miley Cyrus pulled out of a collaboration because of his political views. The controversial 63-year-old musician recently revealed that Miley would no longer appear on his track 'I Am Veronica' but he has insisted that her reasons for pulling out were unrelated to him.
