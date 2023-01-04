Read full article on original website
hopkintonindependent.com
Huledge Degre, 92
Huldege “Ed” Degre, 92, of Hopkinton passed away on Jan. 4. Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Exilena (Gagne) and Aldo Degre. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to Jeanne A. (Lussier) Degre of Hopkinton. Ed proudly served in the...
hopkintonindependent.com
Heather Heverling, 65
Heather (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dave...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Friday, Jan. 6
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. At a hybrid informational meeting Wednesday night held at the Hopkinton Senior Center, residents urged...
hopkintonindependent.com
Public pushback to proposed regional dispatch center grows louder
At a hybrid informational meeting Wednesday night held at the Hopkinton Senior Center, residents urged the town to take a step back from joining Grafton, Southborough and Westborough in a proposed regional emergency communications center (RECC), citing concerns about security and displacing some the town’s dispatchers. Town Manager Norman...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Jan. 5
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. It turns out that the farm animal that had been wandering free on Ash Street...
hopkintonindependent.com
Arrests/Police Log, Jan. 3 edition
5:58 a.m. On DiCarlo Road, Officer Robert Ekross arrested George J. Cyr Jr., 61, of 52 Plain Street, Upton, and charged him with miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation, number plate violation and OUI liquor. Sergeant Aaron O’Neil and Officers Augusto Diaz and Cody Normandin assisted, and a tow truck removed the vehicle and trailer.
hopkintonindependent.com
After escape, Harriet the heifer finds new home in Hopkinton
It turns out that the farm animal that had been wandering free on Ash Street and previously referred to as a bull and a steer actually is a heifer — a young female cow. We now know this because, after a few months of sauntering into residents’ backyards and living in the woods, the heifer has been corralled.
hopkintonindependent.com
Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Holly Paharik
Paharik is called on to fill a variety of roles, including sometimes guarding a player much taller. “She is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached, and she never backs down from any challenge,” HHS coach Mike Greco shared. “Most of what she gives us doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but she hustles as much as any player I’ve ever worked with. She is a leader with her communication on the court and willingness to sacrifice her body for the team.”
