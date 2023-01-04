Paharik is called on to fill a variety of roles, including sometimes guarding a player much taller. “She is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached, and she never backs down from any challenge,” HHS coach Mike Greco shared. “Most of what she gives us doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but she hustles as much as any player I’ve ever worked with. She is a leader with her communication on the court and willingness to sacrifice her body for the team.”

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO