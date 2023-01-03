ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

privatebankerinternational.com

Credit Suisse shakes up investment banking team after senior executive exit

Credit Suisse Group has overhauled its investment banking division after the co-head of its European investment banking business made an exit, Reuters has reported citing internal memos. The development has also been confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson, added the publication. It involves the departure of Cathal Deasy, who was...
privatebankerinternational.com

Kuwait’s Burgan Bank secures preliminary approval for wealth unit

Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has received a licence from Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to offer wealth management solutions to its clients. The licence has been issued as a preliminary approval with validity for six renewable months, reported Trade Arabia. The approval, granted under CMA resolution No. 200 of 2022, allows...
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
SURFSIDE, FL
CNBC

Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay

Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
The Verge

The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto

Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
ValueWalk

40% Can’t Pay December Rent; 38% Report Cash Crunch

Alignable’s December Rent Report is out today and the news continues to be discouraging. 2022 has had its ups and downs, but the year’s ending on a depressing note for many small businesses. While December’s rent delinquency rate didn’t break a record, it remains very high at 40%, just one percentage point shy of November’s 41% rate, the record for 2022.
TEXAS STATE
privatebankerinternational.com

Japan’s SMFG mulling to raise stake in Jefferies Financial Group

Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ((SMFG) is looking to boost its stake in American investment bank Jefferies Financial Group, Nikkei has reported quoting SMFG president and CEO Jun Ohta. With the move, SMFG seeks to enhance its global brokerage business as the conventional banking is seeing a downturn in Japan,...
techvisibility.com

You may not Qualify for that loan If the Credit score and you will Record Introduces Flags in order to Loan providers

The lowest credit score is among the most well-known reason Canadians dont be eligible for the latest funds they require otherwise you want. Luckily that warning flags will likely be fixed. In case your credit history is simply too short, build it with a secured credit card. When you yourself have overlooked or late costs, hook men and women upwards. In case your credit cards is close to maxing away, provide the latest balance down. You will not be able to enhance everything at once. However, quick strategies will help to gradually alter your borrowing. Equifax brands credit history range the following:
privatebankerinternational.com

Janney Montgomery Scott names new wealth management chief

US-based wealth management firm Janney Montgomery Scott has appointed John Yackel as its new head of wealth management business. In his new role, Yackel will offer strategic guidance as well as support the company’s financial advisors in helping clients with tailor-made wealth management solutions. Yackel will also supervise a...

