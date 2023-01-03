Read full article on original website
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse shakes up investment banking team after senior executive exit
Credit Suisse Group has overhauled its investment banking division after the co-head of its European investment banking business made an exit, Reuters has reported citing internal memos. The development has also been confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson, added the publication. It involves the departure of Cathal Deasy, who was...
privatebankerinternational.com
Kuwait’s Burgan Bank secures preliminary approval for wealth unit
Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has received a licence from Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to offer wealth management solutions to its clients. The licence has been issued as a preliminary approval with validity for six renewable months, reported Trade Arabia. The approval, granted under CMA resolution No. 200 of 2022, allows...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
CNBC
Charts suggest oil, natural gas and wheat could be due for a ‘boom,’ Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Margin: Almost 80% of Americans think the U.S. will experience great economic difficulty in 2023
A new year is often a time when people think about making positive changes in their lives, but it turns out Americans are not feeling great about 2023. This is particularly true about the economy. According to a new poll from Gallup, 79% of Americans think 2023 will be full...
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
CNBC
Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay
Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
The Verge
The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto
Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
ValueWalk
40% Can’t Pay December Rent; 38% Report Cash Crunch
Alignable’s December Rent Report is out today and the news continues to be discouraging. 2022 has had its ups and downs, but the year’s ending on a depressing note for many small businesses. While December’s rent delinquency rate didn’t break a record, it remains very high at 40%, just one percentage point shy of November’s 41% rate, the record for 2022.
Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks allegedly defrauded investors out of billions of dollars
The New York attorney general filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the co-founder of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors who deposited billions of dollars into the platform.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
Coinbase, a publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, will pay $100 million in fees because of "significant failures in its compliance program" that violated New York state laws. Wednesday's announcement of the settlement between Coinbase and the New York State Department on Financial Services comes on the heels of other actions by...
privatebankerinternational.com
Japan’s SMFG mulling to raise stake in Jefferies Financial Group
Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ((SMFG) is looking to boost its stake in American investment bank Jefferies Financial Group, Nikkei has reported quoting SMFG president and CEO Jun Ohta. With the move, SMFG seeks to enhance its global brokerage business as the conventional banking is seeing a downturn in Japan,...
techvisibility.com
privatebankerinternational.com
Janney Montgomery Scott names new wealth management chief
US-based wealth management firm Janney Montgomery Scott has appointed John Yackel as its new head of wealth management business. In his new role, Yackel will offer strategic guidance as well as support the company’s financial advisors in helping clients with tailor-made wealth management solutions. Yackel will also supervise a...
