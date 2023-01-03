Read full article on original website
Twenty7tec snaps up Broker Sense to streamline mortgage affordability research
UK-based fintech firm Twenty7tec has acquired mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense for an undisclosed sum, reported FT Adviser. The acquired firm, which was founded by Stuart Phillips and Mark Spilsbury, aids mortgage advisers by streamlining affordability research. Through the platform, advisers can assess client affordability against lender rules, while ensuring...
Skerritts Group buys Equinox Wealth to propel expansion
Wealth management firm Skerritts Group has bought Kent-based Equinox Wealth to boost its presence in the south coast of the US. The deal adds £62m to Skerritts’ assets under management (AUM). This is the fifth acquisition made by Skerritts since it received an investment of £55m from British...
Volatility and cloud: two buzzwords for private banking in 2023
As 2023 begins, the private banking sector looks to what comes next. Volatility and cloud are not new themes to private banking, but they are developing and evolving. Prepare to hear a bit about this over the next twelve months. Patrick Brusnahan asks the experts. Stuart Beaver, wealth director, Kleinwort...
Focus partner firm Kovitz to add real estate fund manager Origin
Focus Financial Partners has finalised an agreement to enable its partner firm Kovitz Investment Group Partners to include American private real estate fund manager Origin into its portfolio. Origin, which was established in 2007 by David Scherer and Michael Episcope, primarily caters to the multifamily residential real estate segment. The...
5 Key Trends Driving Wealth Management in 2023
Eric Mellor overviews the key trends that Temenos anticipate will be top of mind for key decision makers in wealth management throughout 2023. 2022 was an important year for the global wealth management sector. The global pandemic saw wealth managers scramble to digitise service offerings and enable both remote servicing and distribution.
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
