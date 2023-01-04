Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Georgia Farm Service Agency director visits Ottawa Farms, talks to local producers
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of of Georgia’s Farm Service Agency with the Department of Agriculture visited Ottawa Farms today to talk to local producers in Chatham County. The director says they serve every farmer and wants to know what the agency can do to help them.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting for multimillion dollar expansion to park in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Your tax dollars at work. Bryan County just completed a brand new $7.4 million sports facility addition in DeVaul Henderson Park. Bryan County Commissioners and park staff gathered to cut the ribbon on this truly wonderful addition to the county’s recreation program. It was...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Hiring, Many Job Opportunities Available
Bulloch County is hiring full and part-time positions throughout the county. All jobs will be open until filled. There is no deadline to apply. Applications are accepted online only. Positions listed include:. Animal Control Officer. Building Maintenance Technician. Deputy Clerk. Detention Officer. E-911 Communications Officer. Firefighter. Fleet Maintenance Technician. Human...
Jasper County residents fighting proposed development near historic waterway
JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A multi-million dollar project in Jasper County could be a boon to the area, but some folks believe progress is coming at the expense of nature and their homes. The Chelsea South project is proposed for a 290-acre property near Okatie Highway (Highway 170) intersection and Snake Road. That’s near […]
Back entrance to North Main Annex to remain closed due to construction
The back entrance to the Bulloch County North Main Annex will remain closed due to construction for an extended amount of time. Customers needing to visit the North Main Annex will have to enter at the Tax/Election entrance, go through the building, and exit onto the North Main Street side of the building. They should then enter the building where the red star is on the map above.
WSAV-TV
Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire
A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
Ecoplastic to build plant in Bulloch County, creating 456 new jobs
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. “We’re proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the […]
Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
wtoc.com
Metaplant America supplier to build manufacturing facility in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday that a manufacturing facility will be in built in Bulloch County to help provide supplies to the new Hyundai plant in Bryan County. Gov. Kemp said automotive parts manufacturer, Ecoplastic Corporation, will create 465 new jobs. It will also...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual yearly meeting to discuss the accomplishments of 2022. The partnership with the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bryan County Megasite was at the top of the list. The president and CEO of SEDA says this project will be...
Savannah Tribune
City of Richmond Hill Announces the Purchase of the Community House, A Ford-Era Historical Building
The City of Richmond Hill announced today that it has purchased the historical structure built by Henry Ford locally known as the Community House, located at 10512 Ford Avenue. Outside of their expansive home on the Ogeechee River, this is the single most imposing structure built by Henry and Clara...
Final defendant sentenced in 35-person local meth trafficking operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sentencing in Operation Stranded Bandit, a major methamphetamine trafficking operation, has come to a close. Nearly three dozen defendants were sent to prison after pleading guilty. The last person to be sentenced was 32-year-old Kristin Sheppard, of Savannah, who was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison […]
allongeorgia.com
01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
wtoc.com
Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
WJCL
Quinton Simon: A full timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and death of Savannah toddler
Here is what we know right now about the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
After half a century, Carver State Bank president Bob James steps down
LISTEN: Bob James, president of Carver State Bank, one of fewer than 20 Black-owned banks in the nation, is stepping down after more than 50 years. GPB's Peter Biello asks what kept him in the role so long. When 24-year-old Bob James became president of Savannah's Carver State Bank in...
Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0