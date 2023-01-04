Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa Contract: Dolphins Must Give QB $22.6 Million Despite Concussion Concerns
The Dolphins have a big decision to make this offseason on the Tua Tagovailoa contract and they must take a calculated risk. The post Tua Tagovailoa Contract: Dolphins Must Give QB $22.6 Million Despite Concussion Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daily Iowan
Baker Mayfield Leads The Rams Win Against The Raiders
Football is a sport that never ceases to amaze us, and it has produced yet another surprise recently. Namely, Baker Mayfield has had a completely unforgettable debut with the Los Angeles Rams, as he led his team to a stunning win against the Las Vegas Raiders. No one quite expected...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?
Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5-Star WR Makai Lemon Never Wavered with Commitment to Lincoln Riley and USC
Makai Lemon may have come down with the most receptions during the team period for Team Phantom, proving to be a reliable target in the short and intermediate areas of the field for JJ Kohl and Avery Johnson. The USC signee showed strong hands in coming down with a pass in traffic despite tight coverage. He continued to showcase the ball skills by winning the hands portion of the skills contest, catching balls out of a JUGS machine that were clocked at 45 miles per hour.
Cardinals Announce Decision On Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins' 2022 season is over. On Wednesday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that his star wide receiver won't play in their final game against the San Francisco 49ers. Hopkins missed last Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. David...
Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
atozsports.com
NFL insider points out one team that may make a trade for Sean Payton soon
The New Orleans Saints have a vital situation to contend with this off-season. Sean Payton is looking at a return to the sidelines. The former Saints head coach wants to coach again, and one team could make a trade for him sooner rather than later. The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel...
NBC Sports
Report: Raiders researching Jimmy G, Brady as Carr replacements
The Raiders could turn to not one, not two, but three former Josh McDaniels quarterbacks in their effort to replace Derek Carr next season. After Las Vegas benched Carr for the remaining two games of the 2022 NFL season, it became clear that the Raiders were preparing to move on from their franchise quarterback in the offseason.
Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is once again being linked to an exit from coaching, and he responded to those rumors on Friday. A report this week suggested that McVay would likely get inquiries about stepping down as Rams coach to take a broadcasting job. On Friday, McVay said he found the interest “flattering”... The post Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
