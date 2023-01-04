BRAWLEY — At Pioneers Memorial Hospital on the first day of the new year, Christmas decorations still lingered in the hallways leading up to the Women’s Center. Just inside a room teeming with staff and the mellowed excitement of a job well done, mother Ashey Nungaray and her infant child, the first-born child of 2023 in the Valley, rested together in their hospital bed after a night to remember. Father Felipe Camacho stood nearby in support, smiling and accepting congratulations on behalf of his growing family.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO