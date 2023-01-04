Read full article on original website
Calling aspiring entrepreneurs, new business class at Yuma Main library
YUMA - New Year means new ideas! Yuma Main library has been announcing its branding a business class. The class will teach aspiring entrepreneurs the basics of branding. They'll also learn what goes into a brand and how to use them for your business. Handouts will be provided. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. There is no charge to attend.
Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma, free to attend
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing the family-friendly event Medjool Date Festival. The event will have live concerts, feature local celebrity chef demonstrations, community performances, a kids’ zone, festival food, and cold beer for sale. The event is also free to attend. The Medjool Date Festival...
Couple welcomes newest addition early New Year’s Day
BRAWLEY — At Pioneers Memorial Hospital on the first day of the new year, Christmas decorations still lingered in the hallways leading up to the Women’s Center. Just inside a room teeming with staff and the mellowed excitement of a job well done, mother Ashey Nungaray and her infant child, the first-born child of 2023 in the Valley, rested together in their hospital bed after a night to remember. Father Felipe Camacho stood nearby in support, smiling and accepting congratulations on behalf of his growing family.
House caught on fire, family unable to return home
YUMA - Four adults and two children are safe from a fire that broke out from the outside storage room and carport area. Yuma fire was able to find the heavy smoke and fire coming from the area and quickly knock the fire down and extinguished it before it could spread throughout the home.
Calexico on demand launches Monday
The city of Calexico will now have accessible car rides for the community. The post Calexico on demand launches Monday appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church’s leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
Entravision CEO Walter Ulloa Dies Suddenly at Age 74
Brawley native and BUHS graduate, Walter Ulloa, died of a heart attack December 31, 2022. He was 74. Ulloa founded the Spanish language broadcaster Entravision and served as the CEO. The company's board of directors issued the following statement: "We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Walter Ulloa...
Food poverty rates plague Yuma
Recent data from last year shows Yuma County's poverty rate at more than 17 percent. The post Food poverty rates plague Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 357
YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a gas leak reported to have been caused by a rat biting the line, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for an oven in cleaning mode making a lot of smoke, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit on a retail store, 1 for a broken sprinkler head in a retail store ceiling, 1 for a vehicle fire in an apartment complex, 3 for strong smell of gas in residences, and various alarms.
New Imperial County sheriff sworn in
The 13th Imperial County Sheriff was sworn in today. The post New Imperial County sheriff sworn in appeared first on KYMA.
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
Yuma County receives river cleanup award
The voluntary cleanup in August removed over 11 tons of waste. The post Yuma County receives river cleanup award appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
Yuma home severely damaged in fire
A carport attached to a Yuma home caught fire Wednesday evening, but luckily all four adults and two kids along with 10 pets made it out okay. The post Yuma home severely damaged in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating the New Year with a brand new face. The post YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA.
Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours
YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
Removal of border shipping containers to cost Arizona nearly $70 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Removing border containers that formed a makeshift wall along the Arizona-Mexico border will cost nearly $70 million following an agreement between the state and the federal government. The containers were in place for approximately four months until then-Gov. Doug Ducey settled with the federal government to...
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Yuma mayor says ‘common ground’ should spark border discussions with new Arizona Gov. Hobbs
PHOENIX — Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls believes he will have productive border discussions with new Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs because the two share some similarities about the importance of the situation. “It just extends beyond just the people coming across [the border], it extends to the people who actually...
Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week
PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
