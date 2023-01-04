Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
clarksvillenow.com
Mayor Joe Pitts and City Council members sworn in, Wanda Smith appointed mayor pro tem
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Seven members of the City Council and Mayor Joe Pitts were sworn into office Wednesday afternoon during a special session at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Six of those members are returning after securing their seats in the November election; the council will see...
whopam.com
Christian Co. School Board members sworn-in
Board members were sworn into office at Thursday’s meeting of the Christian County School Board. While board members Tom Bell and Lindsey Clark are quite familiar with swearing their oaths of office, newly appointed board member Rebecca Pepper was sworn-in for the first time alongside them by Christian Circuit Judge Andrew Self. As part of the constitutional oath, officials must affirm that they have not taken part in a duel with deadly weapons, or acted as a second in a duel—Judge Self says that part of the oath is steeped in history.
whopam.com
Legislature finishes first week of session
With the first week of the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly in the books, legislators have about a month to prepare for the remaining 26 days. One out of the ordinary development this session was the creation of a special House committee to consider impeaching Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and 21st Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy, Jr.
rewind943.com
Private security proposed for Montgomery County Veterans Plaza
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County could soon add a new private security detail to Veterans Plaza. At Tuesday’s informal meeting, the County Commission discussed a resolution that would amend the general fund in order to hire a private security firm to patrol the plaza instead of the Sheriff’s Office deputies.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
whopam.com
Todd County courthouse operating normally after last week’s flooding
The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton is operating normally after a water line froze and burst and flooded the building early last week. The main line that feeds the sprinkler system burst and began pouring water into the building and it was discovered on the morning of Monday, December 26.
whopam.com
Legislators react to Beshear State of the Commonwealth address
A pair of local legislators have mixed reactions to Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address from Wednesday night. Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville says while he appreciated the acknowledgement of the National Guard and first responders following recent natural disasters in Kentucky, he would have liked to hear the governor give more credit to the General Assembly for policies that have encouraged the record economic growth.
whopam.com
Elevate Windows no longer buying Spec. Building
Elevate Windows and Doors is no longer coming to Hopkinsville, as they have terminated their purchase agreement on the spec building in Industrial Park #2. South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Director Carter Hendricks says he was recently notified the company was terminating its purchase agreement that had been set to finalize this month.
Springfield to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for Batson Parkway Extension
The City of Springfield will officially break ground on the long-awaited Batson Parkway extension on Friday, January 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of William A. Batson Parkway and Blackpatch Drive. This extension, Phase 2 of the William A. Batson Parkway project, will...
clarksvillenow.com
Pipeline project threatens damage to land near south Montgomery County | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Angela Mummaw of Appalachian Voices in Tennessee. I recently spent a couple...
whopam.com
Unemployment down in eight of nine Pennyrile counties in November
Unemployment was down from October to November in eight of nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.6 percent, which equated to 1,151 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. That number was two-tenths of a point less than October and one-tenth less than November of 2021.
clarksvillenow.com
Kraft Street closed Friday morning for trash pickup
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Kraft Street will be closed Friday morning in both directions from Ladd to 8th Street beginning at 8 a.m. for trash removal following a request from the state. In response to concerns voiced by local businesses and TDOT, Clarksville Street Department maintenance employees will be clearing...
whopam.com
Christian Co. Water District lifts boil water advisory
The boil water advisory that was issued on Tuesday for Christian County Water District customers along a portion of Princeton Rd, and several side roads, has been lifted. The advisory was lifted after water in the area was deemed safe following testing.
wkdzradio.com
CCWD Issues Boil Water Advisory for Portion of County
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisor for residents who live on KY 91/Princeton Road and several roads due to a mainline break caused by heavy rainfall overnight. Officials say the advisory is in effect for the following customers:. – 138 to 2684 Clark Store Sinking...
whopam.com
Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results
The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
whvoradio.com
Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic
The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
whopam.com
Todd County Standard transitioning to online-only product
After about a century of putting out a weekly newspaper, the Todd County Standard will become an online-only product beginning this week. Publisher Ryan Craig issued a statement on social media saying that with rising printing costs, declining subscriptions after the pandemic, and declining local advertising they felt it was time.
SRO Deputy James ‘Jim’ Miller Retires from Sheriff’s Office
Congratulations to SRO Deputy James “Jim” Miller on his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office! Deputy Miller dedicated 42 years of his life to serving the citizens of Robertson County with the #rcsoteam!. In his 42 years of service, Deputy Miller has touched and helped thousands of lives.
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
