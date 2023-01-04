ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Humane Society Over Capacity With Pets; Here's How You Can Help

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is seeking the public’s help as it’s enduring an unprecedented number of animal intake, exceeding capacity at its animal shelters. As of Wednesday, SDHS was at 131% capacity for its dog population, with a total of 459 dogs under its care with only 350 kennels, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations San Diego Humane Society. At this time, nearly 215 dogs are available for adoption across all four campuses of SDHS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

10 cats rescued from hoarder's house in need of permanent home

SAN DIEGO — Ten cats rescued last month from a hoarder’s house need a permanent home. Audrey Stratton with the Feral Cat Coalition says every life matters. “We call them community cats. They could be feral cats in behavior or they could be strays at one point and they’re just not use to people, they’re really the underdogs and they have no one to speak for them," Stratton said. "A lot of the friendly cats go to the shelters and they’re cute and sweet and hopefully they can find them a home but these less social cats are really truly underdogs and they have no voice and they’re often overlooked. People don’t want to show compassion for something that’s not going to show compassion back to them.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!

Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

A Dog Groomer Goes Viral For Turning Pets Into Zoo Animals.

30-year-old Gabriel Feitosa. Over the last few years, Gabriel has been raking in hundreds of thousands to millions of views on his transformation videos that bring a twist to the typical wash and style grooming routine. Instead of a simple cut, the San Diego–based professional uses OPAWZ, a non-toxic and vegan dye designed for dogs to turn his clients' pets into zoo animals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Hospitalizations linked to COVID double since Thanksgiving in San Diego County

Health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled after the holiday season and also due to the new omicron sub-variants in the county. Just before New Year's Eve, we published recent data that reported over 400 patients were hospitalized with illnesses linked to COVID-19, and now health experts fear that these numbers won't be slowing down any time soon.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Q&A: New county sheriff on her plans for the department

San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez is just a few weeks into the job as the county’s top law enforcement leader. The San Diego native began her work for the department in 1985 as a deputy in the county jails, and as the department’s 31st sheriff, she is tasked with bringing change to a jail system with some of the highest numbers of in-custody deaths in the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new fire chief

LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief...
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Urgent Need for Volunteers at FEEDING SAN DIEGO

Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, is in urgent need of volunteers this month. While the organization had thousands of volunteers over the holidays, numbers have dropped in the new year. Feeding San Diego rescues surplus food from businesses and farms and helps...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

OB locals band together to put a stop to burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Through the last months of 2022, several businesses in Ocean Beach were broken into, some more than once. A lack of response from local leaders has encouraged the community to band together to stop the break-ins. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Ocean Beach where...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Chief’s Corner: Neighborhood Programs

The Oceanside Police Department is proud to partner with our community members to provide Neighborhood Watch and Block Captain programs. These community action programs are designed to bring neighbors together to resolve problems in their community by forming relationships with one another and working closely with Oceanside Police. To learn how to get started, please contact the Oceanside Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 760-435-4440. Our Crime Prevention Unit will assist you in defining your Neighborhood Watch Blocks. Each block should consist of a group of about 12 to 20 homes. This can vary, depending on the size and layout of your community. A volunteer Block Captain will need to be selected. The Block Captain will lead the group and act as a liaison between the group and the Police Department. Monthly Block Captain’s meetings are held to share crime prevention tips and provide feedback. We know our neighborhoods are strengthened and made safer when residents are connected with one another and partner with the police. I encourage you to get involved!
OCEANSIDE, CA

