The Oceanside Police Department is proud to partner with our community members to provide Neighborhood Watch and Block Captain programs. These community action programs are designed to bring neighbors together to resolve problems in their community by forming relationships with one another and working closely with Oceanside Police. To learn how to get started, please contact the Oceanside Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 760-435-4440. Our Crime Prevention Unit will assist you in defining your Neighborhood Watch Blocks. Each block should consist of a group of about 12 to 20 homes. This can vary, depending on the size and layout of your community. A volunteer Block Captain will need to be selected. The Block Captain will lead the group and act as a liaison between the group and the Police Department. Monthly Block Captain’s meetings are held to share crime prevention tips and provide feedback. We know our neighborhoods are strengthened and made safer when residents are connected with one another and partner with the police. I encourage you to get involved!

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO