SD Humane Society waiving adoption fees for adult pets
Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Well look no further because the San Diego Humane Society (SDHC) is waiving adoption fees for its adult pets, the organization announced Friday.
San Diego Humane Society Over Capacity With Pets; Here's How You Can Help
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is seeking the public’s help as it’s enduring an unprecedented number of animal intake, exceeding capacity at its animal shelters. As of Wednesday, SDHS was at 131% capacity for its dog population, with a total of 459 dogs under its care with only 350 kennels, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations San Diego Humane Society. At this time, nearly 215 dogs are available for adoption across all four campuses of SDHS.
San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
10 cats rescued from hoarder's house in need of permanent home
SAN DIEGO — Ten cats rescued last month from a hoarder’s house need a permanent home. Audrey Stratton with the Feral Cat Coalition says every life matters. “We call them community cats. They could be feral cats in behavior or they could be strays at one point and they’re just not use to people, they’re really the underdogs and they have no one to speak for them," Stratton said. "A lot of the friendly cats go to the shelters and they’re cute and sweet and hopefully they can find them a home but these less social cats are really truly underdogs and they have no voice and they’re often overlooked. People don’t want to show compassion for something that’s not going to show compassion back to them.”
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
A Dog Groomer Goes Viral For Turning Pets Into Zoo Animals.
30-year-old Gabriel Feitosa. Over the last few years, Gabriel has been raking in hundreds of thousands to millions of views on his transformation videos that bring a twist to the typical wash and style grooming routine. Instead of a simple cut, the San Diego–based professional uses OPAWZ, a non-toxic and vegan dye designed for dogs to turn his clients' pets into zoo animals.
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
Hospitalizations linked to COVID double since Thanksgiving in San Diego County
Health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled after the holiday season and also due to the new omicron sub-variants in the county. Just before New Year's Eve, we published recent data that reported over 400 patients were hospitalized with illnesses linked to COVID-19, and now health experts fear that these numbers won't be slowing down any time soon.
Task Force on Homelessness calls for volunteers to help with point-in-time count
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness today put out a call for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 Point in Time Count later this month. The count — scheduled for Jan. 26 — is a federally required activity and a “crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county,” a statement from the RTFH reads.
Q&A: New county sheriff on her plans for the department
San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez is just a few weeks into the job as the county’s top law enforcement leader. The San Diego native began her work for the department in 1985 as a deputy in the county jails, and as the department’s 31st sheriff, she is tasked with bringing change to a jail system with some of the highest numbers of in-custody deaths in the state.
Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new fire chief
LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief...
San Diego storms: Where city and county residents can get free sandbags
To prepare for storm conditions across San Diego County, numerous locations are offering free sandbags for San Diegans.
Urgent Need for Volunteers at FEEDING SAN DIEGO
Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, is in urgent need of volunteers this month. While the organization had thousands of volunteers over the holidays, numbers have dropped in the new year. Feeding San Diego rescues surplus food from businesses and farms and helps...
OB locals band together to put a stop to burglaries
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Through the last months of 2022, several businesses in Ocean Beach were broken into, some more than once. A lack of response from local leaders has encouraged the community to band together to stop the break-ins. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Ocean Beach where...
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
La Mesa dad fighting rare, flesh eating bacteria
According to the CDC, the bacterial infection is known as necrotizing faccitis. Early symptoms include a red, warm or swollen area on the skin.
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
‘Locals Month’: San Diego residents get free admission to Whaley House, Old Town Trolley Tours
The locals-only deal runs through Tuesday, Jan. 31
Oceanside Police Chief’s Corner: Neighborhood Programs
The Oceanside Police Department is proud to partner with our community members to provide Neighborhood Watch and Block Captain programs. These community action programs are designed to bring neighbors together to resolve problems in their community by forming relationships with one another and working closely with Oceanside Police. To learn how to get started, please contact the Oceanside Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 760-435-4440. Our Crime Prevention Unit will assist you in defining your Neighborhood Watch Blocks. Each block should consist of a group of about 12 to 20 homes. This can vary, depending on the size and layout of your community. A volunteer Block Captain will need to be selected. The Block Captain will lead the group and act as a liaison between the group and the Police Department. Monthly Block Captain’s meetings are held to share crime prevention tips and provide feedback. We know our neighborhoods are strengthened and made safer when residents are connected with one another and partner with the police. I encourage you to get involved!
