Pinson mayor, council call out Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway regarding electronic bingo facilities
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council, at its regular Thursday night meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, heard from Zoning Administrator Chris Sharit regarding citizens’ concerns and complaints over electronic bingo facilities in and around the city. “I just wanted to clarify a few things,” Sharit said. “We get several complaints […]
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Lists the Streets Part of its $12 Million Paving Plan for 2023
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday finalized its 2023 Street Paving schedule that will improve nearly 250 roads city wide and roughly 43 miles. The resurfacing plan is part of an estimated $12 million investment that will go toward upgrading streets in Birmingham. City Council President Wardine Alexander said improvements...
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Looks to Revitalize Historic Neighborhood with $50 Million Grant Application
If at first you don’t succeed, try again. That’s what the City of Birmingham did on Tuesday to apply for a $50 million federal grant to revitalize the Smithfield community. “We’ve applied for this grant before [in 2020], and we know why we didn’t get it, but we...
Bham Now
Birmingham approves federal grant proposal to build 1,100 homes and bring $242M economic impact to city
Earlier this week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council green lighted the application for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program — a highly-competitive federal grant that will benefit the Smithfield, College Hills and Graymont neighborhoods—as well as the city as a whole. According to the...
wbhm.org
An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger
At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
wvtm13.com
St. Clair County to hire company to extinguish landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A new drone video from the ongoing landfill fire near Moody shows the smoke is just hanging in the air, and it’s impacting folks in St. Clair, Jefferson and Blount counties. Getting that fire extinguished is a priority for residents, and it may...
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey awards organizations millions to fight homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has invested millions of dollars in nonprofit organizations to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. These funds will help with the many challenges these organizations are facing right now, as they say it’s hard putting homeless families in stable positions because of the rising cost of living.
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
wvtm13.com
St Clair Co. declares state of emergency
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
Birmingham named one of the top 10 loneliest cities in America
Two Alabama cities made the 30 "loneliest" in the U.S.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham
New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham PD reviewing actions of officers during recent exhibition driving incident
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating another exhibition driving incident and reviewing the actions of the officers involved. The investigation comes after a video of a recent incident was posted across different social media channels. In the video, you can see multiple cars participating in different forms of exhibition driving....
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
