Franklinton football coach Guy LeCompte is retiring from education. “I have an opportunity that presented itself and it’s going to put myself and my family in a better financial position for a long time. To be honest, I’d like to have my wife not have to work anymore. I think it would be foolish not to pursue this, so I have decided to go ahead and retire,” LeCompte said.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO