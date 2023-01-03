FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welch
Mrs. Melba Dykes Welch, a native of Tylertown, Miss. and lifelong resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the age of 87. Mrs. Melba was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church in Bogalusa. Mrs. Melba is survived by her children, Ernest B. Dykes of...
Community Calendar
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. The Officers and members of the Bogalusa Voters League will sponsor a Bogalusa – community-wide 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade and Service on Monday, Jan. 16. The host church is Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church is located at 1104 Poplas Street. Please join us on this momentous occasion. The parade will start from the corner of North Avenue and MLK at 1 p.m. and the service will start at 3 p.m.
Arrests/releases
Arrests 1/4-1/6 Christopher Ryan Jones, 23, Hwy 1075 in Bogalusa, on charges of burglary-vehicle, criminal trespass. No bond had been set at the time of publication. Racheal Lynette Shoemaker, 44, Roscoe Street in Bogalusa, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. No bond had been set at the time of publication.
Franklinton football coach retiring
Franklinton football coach Guy LeCompte is retiring from education. “I have an opportunity that presented itself and it’s going to put myself and my family in a better financial position for a long time. To be honest, I’d like to have my wife not have to work anymore. I think it would be foolish not to pursue this, so I have decided to go ahead and retire,” LeCompte said.
Bogalusa Police Department received a call of shots fired; mayor speaks out
On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at approximately 1922 hours, the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of North Ave., Acting Assistant Chief of Police Troy Tervalon said at a press conference on Friday afternoon. According to Tervalon, officers responded and observed multiple spent...
Our Lady of the Angels Hospital Welcomes its First Baby of the New Year
Harlee Rachelle was the first 2023 baby born at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital. At 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 3, parents Devante Shaw and Lanaya Moses welcomed their third child and only girl into their family. Harlee weighs five pounds, 6.6 ounces and is 17.5 inches long. Congratulations, Mom and Dad, on the birth of your beautiful baby girl.
