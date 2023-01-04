Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
Authorities ID two women killed in AV traffic crash
SUN VILLAGE – Authorities have identified two women who were killed Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle in the Sun Village area. Ericka Gonzalez, 26, of Lake Los Angeles, and Esmeralda Rangel, 23, of Littlerock, were pronounced dead at the...
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
mynewsla.com
KTLA.com
Video: Huntington Beach bicyclist swamped by spray from CalTrans truck
The heavy storm from earlier this week may have left, but high surf remains, and one bicyclist in Huntington Beach learned the hard way that there’s still plenty of standing water in Southern California. On Friday, the cyclist was riding on a path alongside a roadway when a CalTrans...
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
newsantaana.com
Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Downey man as victim of fatal crash near Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A Downey man was identified Thursday as the victim of a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. Cory Turner was 23 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue at about 12:40...
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
Body cam footage shows viral traffic stop involving rapper in South Los Angeles
Body cam footage was released on Friday of a traffic stop involving a rapper in South Los Angeles that has gone viral on social media. The video shows a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy threatening to shoot the unarmed driver while he was sitting inside his car in Gardena on Dec. 31. The man involved […]
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
Man killed after getting trapped on freight elevator doorway in DTLA building, officials say
Crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department found the man trapped on the second floor freight elevator doorway near the back of the building.
Man caught on video tossing dog at Riverside County cellphone tower
A man is being sought after being seen on video abandoning a dog at a cellphone tower in Riverside County last month. The incident occurred in the Winchester area, when the man was seen picking up a dog and “hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire,” according to the Riverside County Department […]
Pedestrian Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A woman was struck by an SUV in Stevenson Ranch shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The collision occurred on Pico Canyon Road, west of The Old Road when a Honda CRV struck a pedestrian near the center median between a shopping center and an apartment complex.
NBC Los Angeles
Car Pushed Onto Edge of Embankment in Crash in City of Industry
A car with two women aboard was pushed onto the edge of the wash in the City of Industry amid a car crash Wednesday. The report initially came in as a water rescue at 12:09 p.m., LA County Fire said. The crash was reported at South Nogales and Arenth Avenue...
Driver of Tesla that went over Devil's Slide arrested
The driver of a Tesla – containing one other adult and two children – that went off the cliff at Devil's Slide was arrested after investigators determined the crash was intentional, the California Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, and will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail once he is released from the hospital, according to the CHP. ...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm
Sandbags for impacted residents will continue to be available at the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard and at the Claremont Lot at 54th Place and Ocean Boulevard. The Fire Department can also drop off sandbags at homes that need further assistance. The post Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm appeared first on Long Beach Post.
