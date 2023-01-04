ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

Authorities ID two women killed in AV traffic crash

SUN VILLAGE – Authorities have identified two women who were killed Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle in the Sun Village area. Ericka Gonzalez, 26, of Lake Los Angeles, and Esmeralda Rangel, 23, of Littlerock, were pronounced dead at the...
LITTLEROCK, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d

Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall

On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
BREA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Downey man as victim of fatal crash near Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A Downey man was identified Thursday as the victim of a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. Cory Turner was 23 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue at about 12:40...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in minivan

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Driver of Tesla that went over Devil's Slide arrested

The driver of a Tesla – containing one other adult and two children – that went off the cliff at Devil's Slide was arrested after investigators determined the crash was intentional, the California Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, and will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail once he is released from the hospital, according to the CHP. ...
PASADENA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast

Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Post

Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm

Sandbags for impacted residents will continue to be available at the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard and at the Claremont Lot at 54th Place and Ocean Boulevard. The Fire Department can also drop off sandbags at homes that need further assistance. The post Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy