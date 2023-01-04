ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

SDHP Trooper struck by vehicle while parked along Interstate 90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended by another vehicle on Interstate 90 Thursday morning while parked on the shoulder. The trooper was struck while he was helping another motorist. SDHP says weather conditions were the cause of the crash. There were no serious...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Murder suspect wanted by Roberts County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says that 24-year-old Jaron Wilson has an active warrant for his arrest for 2nd Degree Murder. Wilson stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. If you see him or knows of his whereabouts, avoid all...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
Storm cleanup continues in Sioux Falls as crews work to clear streets across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the multi-day winter storm finally in the rearview mirror, a long road lies ahead for crews working to clean up Sioux Falls’ streets. City officials held a briefing Wednesday to highlight the efforts put forth by not only city workers, but emergency responders, and even tow truck drivers, in the wake of the storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Puppy stolen from Mini Critters in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mini Critters in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that a Boxer puppy was recently stolen from inside their pet store. Mini Critters says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. They ask...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

