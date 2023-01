It’s a word you probably encounter every time you visit the Zoo or read something we post online, but what does it mean? There’s not really an official definition, but I like to think of conservation as anything that helps wildlife or the environment. This includes individual action, environmental laws, non-governmental programs for wildlife, sustainability initiatives, and so much more. Regardless of the type of conservation work, it’s important to know that it’s a team effort. Individual action is more impactful when more people participate. Environmental laws are only effective when there’s framework for monitoring and enforcement. And programs for wildlife rely on broad networks of support, often including volunteers and donors.

