World Darts Championship final result & highlights as Smith hits nine darter in stunning win over Van Gerwen

Australian Open 2023: 'It's tough' - Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Grand Slam
World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz has officially pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open following another injury blow. Alcaraz - who had been limited by an abdominal tear in 2022 - revealed on Twitter that he is now facing time away from the game due to an injury in his right leg.
Manchester City vs. Chelsea live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup third-round tie
Manchester City and Chelsea will reconvene for their second meeting in the space of four days when they contest the standout tie of the FA Cup third round. Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to convert a cross from fellow substitute Jack Grealish as City battled to a 1-0 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, closing to within five points of leaders Arsenal in the process.
