When is the FA Cup final 2022/23? Dates and fixture schedule for every round
The FA Cup gets going in earnest this week as the third round takes place, beginning with Manchester United vs Everton at Old Trafford on January 6. Liverpool will be defending the title they won in dramatic fashion against Chelsea in May 2022, beating the Blues on penalties at Wembley for the second time in under three months to add the trophy to their EFL Cup glory.
Do FA Cup winners qualify for Europa League? FA Cup finalists and champions prizes explained
With the Premier League having returned from its World Cup break, attention turns to a packed January schedule, as the FA Cup third round kicks off on January 6. The tournament is the oldest knockout club competition in world football and offers teams from across the English league pyramid a route to Wembley Stadium.
Most Premier League goals record in a season: How many Erling Haaland needs to score to set new mark
New Man City striker Erling Haaland is lighting up the Premier League in his first season playing in the English top flight. The Norwegian has bagged an incredible 21 goals through his first 16 matches, putting him on record pace. He is scoring goals at an utterly unbelievable rate, with 1.44 goals per 90 minutes.
Ten biggest upsets in FA Cup history: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City all victims of 'Magic of the cup'
It's the most magical time of the year. You won't be able to move for mentions of the "Magic of the FA Cup" when the third round of football's oldest knockout competition gets underway this week. Round three is when teams from the Premier League and the Championship — English...
Why are there no Premier League matches this weekend? Another Premier League break in 2022/23 explained
The Premier League exploded back into life during the traditionally busy Boxing Day schedule as the day job of domestic football returned. The World Cup break placed the Premier League on hiatus for six weeks, from November 13 onwards, as attention turned to Qatar 2022. However, as fans begin to...
FA Cup 3rd round draw and fixtures: Man City vs Chelsea and other matches in England's famous tournament
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round. Pep Guardiola's side have already faced the Blues — who beat them in the 2021 Champions League final — in domestic cup action this season, with Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez on target to secure a 2-0 City victory at the Etihad Stadium.
Christian Pulisic injury update: Chelsea, USMNT winger suffers right knee issue vs Man City
Last summer, there were consistent rumors that Christian Pulisic would seek a new home after struggling through years of inconsistent playing time at Chelsea. The American ultimately remained at Stamford Bridge, and while life under new manager Graham Potter didn't exactly start any more promising, he eventually worked his way into a consistent role.
Why Lionel Messi as The Sporting News Athlete of the Year? No one else conquered the entire world
Through the course of the calendar year 2022, it’s possible Lionel Messi was the greatest soccer player on the planet only for a one-month period. It was the ideal month, though. It was the month when he had to be the best in order to fulfill a lifelong dream and dispel a career-long curse, and it’s not entirely certain which of those was more important.
Get off Nick Kyrgios' back: Controversial star is right to focus on winning the Australian Open and a Grand Slam title
Nick Kyrgios was slammed after his late injury withdrawal from the United Cup as he prioritised being fit for the Australian Open. Australia's United Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt criticised Kyrgios for his 'lack of communication', while social media was awash with anger at another Kyrgios failure to represent his nation, with the Canberran having not played Davis Cup since 2019.
Strikers pull off greatest Big Bash run chase ever following brilliant Matt Short century
Adelaide Strikers have produced the greatest run chase in Big Bash history, surging to a late seven-wicket victory over the Hurricanes on Thursday night. After the likes of Ben McDermott (57) and Zak Crawley (54*) took full advantage of some ordinary bowling and a short square boundary, Hobart posted 4/229 from their 20 overs and posted the equal-third highest score in the league's history.
What is Prime energy drink? Explaining price, where to buy drink from KSI and Logan Paul
In between boxing and entertaining their millions of fans on YouTube, businessmen and social media sensations Logan Paul and KSI revealed last year that they had "worked countless hours" on a new collaboration. The result is Prime – a drinks product so popular on its UK release that eager customers...
