ng-sportingnews.com

When is the FA Cup final 2022/23? Dates and fixture schedule for every round

The FA Cup gets going in earnest this week as the third round takes place, beginning with Manchester United vs Everton at Old Trafford on January 6. Liverpool will be defending the title they won in dramatic fashion against Chelsea in May 2022, beating the Blues on penalties at Wembley for the second time in under three months to add the trophy to their EFL Cup glory.
ng-sportingnews.com

Christian Pulisic injury update: Chelsea, USMNT winger suffers right knee issue vs Man City

Last summer, there were consistent rumors that Christian Pulisic would seek a new home after struggling through years of inconsistent playing time at Chelsea. The American ultimately remained at Stamford Bridge, and while life under new manager Graham Potter didn't exactly start any more promising, he eventually worked his way into a consistent role.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Lionel Messi as The Sporting News Athlete of the Year? No one else conquered the entire world

Through the course of the calendar year 2022, it’s possible Lionel Messi was the greatest soccer player on the planet only for a one-month period. It was the ideal month, though. It was the month when he had to be the best in order to fulfill a lifelong dream and dispel a career-long curse, and it’s not entirely certain which of those was more important.
ng-sportingnews.com

Get off Nick Kyrgios' back: Controversial star is right to focus on winning the Australian Open and a Grand Slam title

Nick Kyrgios was slammed after his late injury withdrawal from the United Cup as he prioritised being fit for the Australian Open. Australia's United Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt criticised Kyrgios for his 'lack of communication', while social media was awash with anger at another Kyrgios failure to represent his nation, with the Canberran having not played Davis Cup since 2019.
ng-sportingnews.com

Strikers pull off greatest Big Bash run chase ever following brilliant Matt Short century

Adelaide Strikers have produced the greatest run chase in Big Bash history, surging to a late seven-wicket victory over the Hurricanes on Thursday night. After the likes of Ben McDermott (57) and Zak Crawley (54*) took full advantage of some ordinary bowling and a short square boundary, Hobart posted 4/229 from their 20 overs and posted the equal-third highest score in the league's history.

