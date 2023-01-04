Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Annual Warrior Athletic Association Academic Lunch Scheduled for January 24
LEWISTON - The annual Warrior Athletic Association's Academic Lunch will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel's Seaport Ballroom. The event will take place from 12:05 - 1:30 p.m. Student-athletes who achieve grade-point averages of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester are honored...
887 Lewis-Clark State College Students Make Honor Roll for 2022 Fall Semester
LEWISTON - A total of 887 students have been named to Lewis-Clark State College’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester, college officials have announced. The college also had 484 students make the President's List, which was up slightly from the 470 that were honored one year ago. To qualify for the President's List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above.
Aerial Elk Surveys on the Palouse to Begin January 9
PALOUSE - On Monday, January 9, the Idaho Fish and Game will begin aerial elk surveys on the Palouse in big game management units 8 and 8A. While survey's are being completed, residents may observe helicopter(s) flying low and slow over areas throughout the units. Surveys will continue until they can be completed (dependent on weather and helicopter availability).
City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015
For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
Local Groups to Hold Three Presentations to Raise Awareness of Suicide Prevention
LEWISTON/CLARKSTON - On three consecutive Wednesday's beginning January 25, the Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest (SPIN), Idaho Public Health - District 2 and Twin County United Way will partner together for three presentations to raise awareness of teenage suicide prevention and to give hope to those in need during the next two months.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Boat Dock at Wawawai Landing Inaccessible from Land Until Further Notice to Allow for Repairs
The Boat Dock at Wawawai Landing will be inaccessible from land until further notice after a recent inspection of the Wawawai Landing recreation area revealed the gangway needed repairs in order to maintain visitor and staff safety. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, gangways are used to connect...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Authorities say the man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police. The post Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Kamiah man arrested in Kooskia
On January 4, 2023, around 1050 PM, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they performed a traffic stop on a grey pickup. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Joshua Mondragon, age 30, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony driving under the influence and cited for misdemeanor possession of an open container by driver.
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane
SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Investigators Believe DNA of Accused Killer Found on Sheath at Home Where 4 Idaho Students Were Slain
MOSCOW, Idaho — Investigators found DNA they believe belongs to the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death at the home where the killings took place. DNA was found on the snap button of a tan leather knife sheath left on the bed where the...
Slick Conditions Causing Traffic Issues
LEWISTON, ID – Bryden Canyon, the Blue Bridge, and other areas in the region are icy this morning. Drivers are urged to slow down. Rescue personnel were called to the scene of a collision near the pedestrian overpass on Bryden Canyon Road at 8:40 a.m. this morning. There were no serious injuries reported.
Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County
WALLOWA COUNTY – One man was injured and flown out of the area to a Spokane Hospital on Wednesday after an explosion that caused traumatic injury to his hand. According to Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish, the incident is still being investigated. The bomb squad was called to the scene with additional tech’s bringing in additional testing equipment today. The scene is being held with a search warrant.
Kohberger’s DNA found on knife sheath in University of Idaho killings: Court documents
SEATTLE — Investigators reportedly found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to track down the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. According to the documents that were unsealed Thursday, investigators found a knife sheath, with "Ka-Bar" 'USMC" and the United...
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
