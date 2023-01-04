ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Annual Warrior Athletic Association Academic Lunch Scheduled for January 24

LEWISTON - The annual Warrior Athletic Association's Academic Lunch will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel's Seaport Ballroom. The event will take place from 12:05 - 1:30 p.m. Student-athletes who achieve grade-point averages of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester are honored...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

887 Lewis-Clark State College Students Make Honor Roll for 2022 Fall Semester

LEWISTON - A total of 887 students have been named to Lewis-Clark State College’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester, college officials have announced. The college also had 484 students make the President's List, which was up slightly from the 470 that were honored one year ago. To qualify for the President's List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Aerial Elk Surveys on the Palouse to Begin January 9

PALOUSE - On Monday, January 9, the Idaho Fish and Game will begin aerial elk surveys on the Palouse in big game management units 8 and 8A. While survey's are being completed, residents may observe helicopter(s) flying low and slow over areas throughout the units. Surveys will continue until they can be completed (dependent on weather and helicopter availability).
PALOUSE, WA
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction

The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015

For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
CLARKSTON, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Local Groups to Hold Three Presentations to Raise Awareness of Suicide Prevention

LEWISTON/CLARKSTON - On three consecutive Wednesday's beginning January 25, the Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest (SPIN), Idaho Public Health - District 2 and Twin County United Way will partner together for three presentations to raise awareness of teenage suicide prevention and to give hope to those in need during the next two months.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Kamiah man arrested in Kooskia

On January 4, 2023, around 1050 PM, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they performed a traffic stop on a grey pickup. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Joshua Mondragon, age 30, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony driving under the influence and cited for misdemeanor possession of an open container by driver.
KOOSKIA, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
LEWISTON, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Slick Conditions Causing Traffic Issues

LEWISTON, ID – Bryden Canyon, the Blue Bridge, and other areas in the region are icy this morning. Drivers are urged to slow down. Rescue personnel were called to the scene of a collision near the pedestrian overpass on Bryden Canyon Road at 8:40 a.m. this morning. There were no serious injuries reported.
LEWISTON, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County

WALLOWA COUNTY – One man was injured and flown out of the area to a Spokane Hospital on Wednesday after an explosion that caused traumatic injury to his hand. According to Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish, the incident is still being investigated. The bomb squad was called to the scene with additional tech’s bringing in additional testing equipment today. The scene is being held with a search warrant.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR

