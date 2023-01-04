ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Large storm prompts school closures

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

The Sonoma County Office of Education announced that the Horicon School in Annapolis, Calif., would be closed Wednesday because the road to the school is blocked.

Athenian School in Danville, Calif., is also closed Wednesday due to weather. It is unsure if it will reopen Thursday.

Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast

Thursday, Jan. 5

South San Francisco Unified School District officials said school would be closed on Thursday, and after-school sports and extracurriculars will also be canceled on Wednesday.

School officials are encouraging parents to pick up their kids as close to dismissal time on Wednesday as possible in preparation for the storm.

“The goal is to have most staff and families off the roads by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday,” SSFUSD Superintendent Dr. Shawnterra Moore said in a letter to parents.

After-school care will remain open Wednesday for essential workers with children in the after-school care program who are unable to take time off, according to Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore said classes will resume as usual on Friday.

The San Mateo-Foster City School District canceled classes on Thursday as well. Schools will be open on Wednesday, but after-school activities are canceled. Schools are expected to reopen on Friday.

Two school districts announced that they are staying open on Wednesday: Berkeley and Novato.

Images from the National Weather Service show the beginnings of a bomb cyclone forming off the California coast and an atmospheric river swirling toward the San Francisco Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said this latest storm could cause widespread flooding, mudslides or landslides, impassable roads and the rapid rise of rivers and creeks.

This story will be updated with more updates from schools.

