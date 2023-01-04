Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
CES 2023 Unveils Calibration-Free, Fingertip Blood Pressure Monitor
At CES 2023, Valencell presented what it says is the world's first cuffless blood pressure monitor. The device doesn't appear to be like anything else on the market. Valencell announced plans for the product in 2021 and revealed the final product at CES 2023 this Tuesday. Valencell -- the company...
France 24
CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery
Fueled by the pandemic, a rising trend in remote or home healthcare innovations is expected to be one of the major themes at the annual CES gathering. "We are going to see some really interesting health gadgets that monitor or improve your well-being," Avi Greengart, a technology analyst with Techsponential, said of the show.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Red 40 food dye in Jell-O, Doritos, and more causes ‘striking and alarming’ disease: Study
New research showed a common red food coloring is harming people’s gut health, increasing their risk of inflammatory bowel diseases.
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
An ER doctor reveals the 1 heart condition that he never wants to see in his hospital because it is 'so scary' — and how to prevent it
If your aorta rips, Dr. Jeremy Faust say there's often a "profound sense of helplessness," and ER treatment can be a double-edged sword.
MedicalXpress
Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
Popculture
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Comments / 0