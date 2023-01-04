Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Anaheim

Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim.

The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway offramp from the westbound freeway closed.

A representative from the coroner's office was dispatched to the scene at 2:35 p.m.

There was no other immediate information available on the circumstances of the crash.