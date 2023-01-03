Roy Richard Christian

Roy, 80, crossed through Heaven’s Gate while he slept peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Sun City, AZ. Roy was born April 28, 1942, in Detroit, MI to the late Roger & Effie Mae Kelly. He was a sibling to the late Bob Brown.

Roy attended Phoenix Union High School then served his country in the United States Air Force May 1959 - May 1963 when he met and married Maria Kondylis on July 29, 1962, in Athens, Greece. Most recently he was the husband to Thalia (Montague) Christian in Sun City, AZ.

He spent most of his life working for American Stores and retired 33 years as a manager for Lucky’s & ABCO grocery stores.

Roy was happiest when he was fishing and camping, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, reading, watching football, and playing cards with his friends. He was a founding member from 1988 of St. Haralambos Church in Peoria.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are daughter, Maria Tetrev (Rob) of Guthrie Center, IA; daughter, Kathy Macmaster (Bill) of Wittmann, AZ; son, Steven Christian (Judith Williams) of Chandler, AZ; and son, Jimmy Christian (Carolyn) of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Brian, Richard, and Maria Courcey, Nicholas and Kristina Reynolds, Roy and Jordan Christian, Caylee and Michael Christian; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Caitlyn Courcey, Dominik and Melanie Jones, Rhea, Castiel, and Catalina Christian; brother, Rhyne Christian (Lisa).

Services were held Saturday, January 7th at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7950 W. Pinnacle Peak Road, Peoria, AZ 85383 with Father Michael Pallad officiating. Entombment was at Sunland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.

The family would like to especially thank those that have touched his life and left lasting memories. “Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts as we do not remember days, we remember moments.”

Please visit SunlandMemorial.com to leave on-line condolences for family.