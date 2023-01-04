ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Whose team is Colorado’s Boebert on? | Colorado Springs Gazette

The Republican takeover of the U.S. House offers the GOP a chance to get back in the game in national politics. It’s a golden opportunity — after Democratic domination in Washington since 2020 — to remind Americans of the fresh thinking Republicans bring to the table. They...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Polis seeks $200M more to fight property tax hike, rejects eliminating 2 cent gas tax increase

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday unveiled changes to his 2023-24 state budget proposal, less than a week before the start of the 2023 legislative session. At the outset, the governor rejected suggestions of eliminating the 2 cent-a-gallon gas tax hike that is slated to go into effect on July 1. His administration, backed by his allies in the legislature, suspended that tax hike last year in response to soaring inflation.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Colorado settles GAP fee case with credit unions for $4M

(The Center Square) – Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

GOP Candidates Were ‘Taken Advantage Of’ by Money-Chasing Consultants, Says Nat’l Republican Leader

(Promoted by Colorado Pols) Appearing on a Denver radio show on New Year’s Eve, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel was asked by host Randy Corporon if she had any idea why Republicans were “wiped out” in Colorado. After acknowledging that the state has been trending more Democratic in recent years, she said lots of candidates avoided talking about the abortion issue. She blamed that on consultants, some of whom she believes “took advantage” of candidates to make money rather than implement the most effective strategies.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes

Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Will Colorado Democrats impose a fee on gasoline?

The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Southwest Airlines customers have been impacted by another set of flight delays. Economic research organization says "slow-cession" more likely than...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Reason.com

Brickbat: Bad Gas

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has passed rules that could make it more difficult and more expensive to build new natural gas pipelines or extend existing ones in the state. The rules require regulators to sign off on any pipeline construction plans by natural gas utilities with more than 90,000 customers. Utilities would have to pay the full costs of pipelines up front. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has set a goal for natural gas utilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4 percent by 2025 and by 22 percent by 2030.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure

Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado still outpaces national economy, but business leaders’ confidence down

Although Colorado’s economy continues to outperform much of the rest of the country, a new survey shows state business leaders remain pessimistic heading into the new year. The results released Wednesday by the University of Colorado-Boulder Leeds School of Business show a confidence index of 39.8. It was the same score as the last quarterly Leeds Business Confidence Index and tied for the fourth-lowest in the survey’s 20-year history.
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Are Sent to Colorado Residents’ Bank Accounts This Month, January 2023!

Coloradoans who have issued their 2021 taxes can expect to get cash support before the end of January 2023. The Colorado Cash Back Program will give residents who have filed their 2021 taxes by October 17 with an amount of $750 by the end of January, with qualified couples receiving $1,500. Jared Polis, the Governor of Colorado signed the law on May 23, 2022, to give the money back to taxpayers, with the purpose of the paycheck to an amount of $400 for single or individual filers and $800 for married or joint filers. But the value was raised because of too much state revenue, as attested by the Colorado Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Nearly 60% of Colorado business leaders lean toward possible recession

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s experts don’t expect a banner year for the state’s economy, how ever many silver linings there are. The Leeds Business Confidence Index measures the state’s business leaders’ outlook in six different economic areas. This quarter’s outlook is tied for the fourth-lowest on record.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado leads nation in per capita personal income

Colorado was ranked as a top state in the nation for per capita personal income, according to a report released Wednesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado’s per capita personal income increased 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and personal income...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy