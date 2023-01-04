Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Whose team is Colorado’s Boebert on? | Colorado Springs Gazette
The Republican takeover of the U.S. House offers the GOP a chance to get back in the game in national politics. It’s a golden opportunity — after Democratic domination in Washington since 2020 — to remind Americans of the fresh thinking Republicans bring to the table. They...
Polis seeks $200M more to fight property tax hike, rejects eliminating 2 cent gas tax increase
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday unveiled changes to his 2023-24 state budget proposal, less than a week before the start of the 2023 legislative session. At the outset, the governor rejected suggestions of eliminating the 2 cent-a-gallon gas tax hike that is slated to go into effect on July 1. His administration, backed by his allies in the legislature, suspended that tax hike last year in response to soaring inflation.
Colorado lawmakers move further left, but will the laws follow suit?
Democratic candidates dominated Colorado’s November election, creating perhaps the most liberal-leaning legislature in state history. But that doesn’t mean the fight for progressive policies has been won. Democrats flipped seven seats from red to blue in November, leading to a 69-31 Democrat-Republican split at the state Capitol. In...
Colorado settles GAP fee case with credit unions for $4M
(The Center Square) – Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not...
coloradopols.com
GOP Candidates Were ‘Taken Advantage Of’ by Money-Chasing Consultants, Says Nat’l Republican Leader
(Promoted by Colorado Pols) Appearing on a Denver radio show on New Year’s Eve, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel was asked by host Randy Corporon if she had any idea why Republicans were “wiped out” in Colorado. After acknowledging that the state has been trending more Democratic in recent years, she said lots of candidates avoided talking about the abortion issue. She blamed that on consultants, some of whom she believes “took advantage” of candidates to make money rather than implement the most effective strategies.
cpr.org
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes
Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
nbc11news.com
Will Colorado Democrats impose a fee on gasoline?
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Southwest Airlines customers have been impacted by another set of flight delays. Economic research organization says "slow-cession" more likely than...
Brickbat: Bad Gas
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has passed rules that could make it more difficult and more expensive to build new natural gas pipelines or extend existing ones in the state. The rules require regulators to sign off on any pipeline construction plans by natural gas utilities with more than 90,000 customers. Utilities would have to pay the full costs of pipelines up front. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has set a goal for natural gas utilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4 percent by 2025 and by 22 percent by 2030.
Daily Record
As rents surge, pressure grows for Colorado to reconsider rent control ban
For years, the idea of rent control in Colorado simmered at a low temperature. Advocacy groups have pushed for it, some lawmakers have nudged at it, but there was no broad political movement to cap rising rents. Even as Minneapolis, St. Paul and the state of Oregon have enacted or...
Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure
Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
Daily Record
Colorado still outpaces national economy, but business leaders’ confidence down
Although Colorado’s economy continues to outperform much of the rest of the country, a new survey shows state business leaders remain pessimistic heading into the new year. The results released Wednesday by the University of Colorado-Boulder Leeds School of Business show a confidence index of 39.8. It was the same score as the last quarterly Leeds Business Confidence Index and tied for the fourth-lowest in the survey’s 20-year history.
proclaimerscv.com
$750 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights Refund Checks Hit Coloradoans’ Bank!
Colorado residents’ taxpayers will receive a paycheck with an amount of about $750 soon, in their mail that came from a Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) return sent out on Monday. About 3.1 Coloradans have issued their state taxes by the end of June and are expected to...
$1,500 Are Sent to Colorado Residents’ Bank Accounts This Month, January 2023!
Coloradoans who have issued their 2021 taxes can expect to get cash support before the end of January 2023. The Colorado Cash Back Program will give residents who have filed their 2021 taxes by October 17 with an amount of $750 by the end of January, with qualified couples receiving $1,500. Jared Polis, the Governor of Colorado signed the law on May 23, 2022, to give the money back to taxpayers, with the purpose of the paycheck to an amount of $400 for single or individual filers and $800 for married or joint filers. But the value was raised because of too much state revenue, as attested by the Colorado Department of Revenue.
coloradosun.com
Could Colorado communities get to 100% renewable energy faster than utility companies? Lawmakers may provide the tool.
Bringing community choice electricity to Colorado — which enables municipalities and counties served by investor-owned utilities to opt out and buy their own power for residents — is long on risks and shorter on benefits, according to a report by the state Public Utilities Commission. The commission was...
KDVR.com
Nearly 60% of Colorado business leaders lean toward possible recession
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s experts don’t expect a banner year for the state’s economy, how ever many silver linings there are. The Leeds Business Confidence Index measures the state’s business leaders’ outlook in six different economic areas. This quarter’s outlook is tied for the fourth-lowest on record.
Colorado leads nation in per capita personal income
Colorado was ranked as a top state in the nation for per capita personal income, according to a report released Wednesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado’s per capita personal income increased 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and personal income...
Four electric cooperatives file federal complaint over Xcel's natural gas prices
Four Colorado electric cooperatives filed a federal complaint against Xcel Energy over the increased rates connected to a 2021 cold snap.
2011 Elephant Butte water compact dispute reaches resolution
A resolution has finally been reached between New Mexico and Texas over water unlawfully released from Elephant Butte Reservoir more than ten years ago.
More people leaving Colorado than moving to state, moving company reports
United Van Lines has released their 46th annual 'national movers' report, providing a look at where and why Americans were moving in 2022. While Colorado wasn't found among the top 10 'moved to' or 'moved from' places, the report provides some interesting insight regarding what's going on in the Centennial State.
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
