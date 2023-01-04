The Tennessee Titans will go into their most important game of the regular season with nearly all of their significant players available. Coach Mike Vrabel only ruled one player out for the Titans (7-9) matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Stadium on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN). This is a change of pace for the Titans, who deactivated seven starters for their most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys in an attempt to rest banged-up players for Saturday's game, which will decide whether the Titans or Jaguars win the AFC South and advance to the postseason.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO