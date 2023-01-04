ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans tank: How Houston could benefit from a loss against the Colts in Week 18

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has said this somewhat surprising quote several times over the last year. He mentioned it when the team fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and in remarks following the Texans’ blockbuster offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a statement that, at its core, recognizes sometimes change is a very necessary thing.
HOUSTON, TX
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule one player out, five questionable for Jacksonville Jaguars game

The Tennessee Titans will go into their most important game of the regular season with nearly all of their significant players available. Coach Mike Vrabel only ruled one player out for the Titans (7-9) matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Stadium on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN). This is a change of pace for the Titans, who deactivated seven starters for their most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys in an attempt to rest banged-up players for Saturday's game, which will decide whether the Titans or Jaguars win the AFC South and advance to the postseason.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

How Joshua Dobbs went from 6 years as NFL backup to Tennessee Titans starting quarterback so fast

Of all the quarterbacks the Tennessee Titans have employed, Joshua Dobbs is by far the Joshua Dobbs-iest. Dobbs, the sixth-year NFL veteran who the Titans signed on Dec. 21, will make his second career start on Saturday (7:15 p.m. CT, ABC/ESPN) when the Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) with the AFC South title and a playoff berth on the line. He impressed in his first start, throwing for 232 yards in a losing effort against the Dallas Cowboys last week when the Titans rested most of their star players.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy