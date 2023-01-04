Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears field several trades for No. 2 pick
The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason. Chicago is expected to land a top-two draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.
No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft still undecided between Texans, Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft, but as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Updated first round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
The NFL regular season is coming to a close this coming weekend, which puts half of the league on the clock for the 2023 NFL draft. While there is still the question of free agency and locking up players long-term, teams can begin formulating their plans for the offseason. All...
Houston Texans star JJ Watt receives 'wild' piece of fan mail before final NFL game
Upon receiving a taxidermy badger, JJ tweeted the photos and shared, "I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years. This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list."
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Texans tank: How Houston could benefit from a loss against the Colts in Week 18
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has said this somewhat surprising quote several times over the last year. He mentioned it when the team fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and in remarks following the Texans’ blockbuster offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a statement that, at its core, recognizes sometimes change is a very necessary thing.
Tennessee Titans rule one player out, five questionable for Jacksonville Jaguars game
The Tennessee Titans will go into their most important game of the regular season with nearly all of their significant players available. Coach Mike Vrabel only ruled one player out for the Titans (7-9) matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Stadium on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN). This is a change of pace for the Titans, who deactivated seven starters for their most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys in an attempt to rest banged-up players for Saturday's game, which will decide whether the Titans or Jaguars win the AFC South and advance to the postseason.
3 trade targets that could help the Chicago Bulls salvage their season
The Chicago Bulls are looking to turn things around this season, and these three players could be just what they need.
How Joshua Dobbs went from 6 years as NFL backup to Tennessee Titans starting quarterback so fast
Of all the quarterbacks the Tennessee Titans have employed, Joshua Dobbs is by far the Joshua Dobbs-iest. Dobbs, the sixth-year NFL veteran who the Titans signed on Dec. 21, will make his second career start on Saturday (7:15 p.m. CT, ABC/ESPN) when the Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) with the AFC South title and a playoff berth on the line. He impressed in his first start, throwing for 232 yards in a losing effort against the Dallas Cowboys last week when the Titans rested most of their star players.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Eagles load up on defense; Jets beef up offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another day, another mock draft. This one comes from Pro Football Network, which is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. At No. 13, the New York Jets are expected to pick Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson,...
