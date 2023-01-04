ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet

When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Young Hunter Bags Incredible Leucistic Teal in Florida

Twenty-year-old Matthew Dalton recently bagged the trophy of duck of a lifetime. Dalton, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, had traveled with three friends to freelance in central Florida earlier this season. They were scouting a big lake in the afternoon for their first hunt the next morning—when Dalton spotted a white bird among a raft of coots.
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised

A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
Tiny Rescue Dog with Partially Paralyzed Back Legs Wows Rescuer Working to Find Her a Home

Mrs. Maisel can walk short distances using her incredibly strong front legs, and will soon receive a custom wheelchair to help her travel farther Jodi Helmer fell for Mrs. Maisel the second she saw her. Helmer first laid eyes on the Chihuahua in a video filmed at a North Carolina shelter. In the clip, Mrs. Maisel — as the pup would come to be known — runs and walks through the shelter with her tail wagging despite having partially paralyzed back legs. The small dog had developed...
Animal lover wanted for Skegness seal rescue job

An animal sanctuary is advertising for a new recruit to join the team as a seal rescuer. Natureland, which opened in Skegness in 1965, rescues orphaned and injured seals and rehabilitates them before releasing them back into the wild. The ideal candidate would hold an animal-related qualification, driving licence, and...
Pup Rescued from Dog Fighting Operation Finally Finds Love [Video]

The Humane Society of the United States rescued Tilly from an alleged dogfighting operation in Gaston County, North Carolina. An animal rescue team member, Morgan Rivera, explains that Tilly was freed from the heavy chain, and they were able to give her a new life in her forever home at the humane society.
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water

A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
Cat stuck in car's wheel arch for five days rescued in Runcorn

A cat that became trapped under the engine of a car has been rescued after the driver unwittingly drove around for five days with the moggy on board. Spider was lucky to survive after climbing into a gap above the wheel arch while seeking some warmth during the recent cold snap, the RSPCA said.
Watch a Wild Hog Fend Off an Entire Wolf Pack

A wildlife photographer named Slwomir Skukowski recently shared rare video footage of a mature wild boar fighting off a wolf pack in a Polish forest near the village of Mrzeżyno. The three-minute clip was filmed with a trail camera, and it’s amassed hundreds of thousands of views since Skukowski uploaded it to Youtube on December 13. It shows the big Eurasian boar thwarting multiple advances from at least seven wolves working in unison to bring it down. Watch it for yourself below.
Brace Yourself for the E3 Comet’s Closest Approach to Earth

Get excited, space enthusiasts. A long-period comet discovered in March 2022 has recently brightened in the night sky, just in time for its closest approach to Earth in a few weeks. Once it passes us by, it won’t return again for tens of thousands of years. The comet is...

