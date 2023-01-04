Read full article on original website
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Young Hunter Bags Incredible Leucistic Teal in Florida
Twenty-year-old Matthew Dalton recently bagged the trophy of duck of a lifetime. Dalton, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, had traveled with three friends to freelance in central Florida earlier this season. They were scouting a big lake in the afternoon for their first hunt the next morning—when Dalton spotted a white bird among a raft of coots.
Video shows gray whale and its newborn calf swimming close to boat after birth
A group of whale watchers got the thrill of their lives when a gray whale gave birth to a calf right next to their small boat on Jan. 2 at Dana Strands Beach in Dana Point, California. In a YouTube video shared by Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari,...
Surprise! Girl wishing for a puppy has the best reaction
Seven-year-old Claire Hammer's dreams come true when she unwraps a surprise box with her very own hypoallergenic puppy in it in Frisco, Texas.
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
Tiny Rescue Dog with Partially Paralyzed Back Legs Wows Rescuer Working to Find Her a Home
Mrs. Maisel can walk short distances using her incredibly strong front legs, and will soon receive a custom wheelchair to help her travel farther Jodi Helmer fell for Mrs. Maisel the second she saw her. Helmer first laid eyes on the Chihuahua in a video filmed at a North Carolina shelter. In the clip, Mrs. Maisel — as the pup would come to be known — runs and walks through the shelter with her tail wagging despite having partially paralyzed back legs. The small dog had developed...
BBC
Animal lover wanted for Skegness seal rescue job
An animal sanctuary is advertising for a new recruit to join the team as a seal rescuer. Natureland, which opened in Skegness in 1965, rescues orphaned and injured seals and rehabilitates them before releasing them back into the wild. The ideal candidate would hold an animal-related qualification, driving licence, and...
One Green Planet
Pup Rescued from Dog Fighting Operation Finally Finds Love [Video]
The Humane Society of the United States rescued Tilly from an alleged dogfighting operation in Gaston County, North Carolina. An animal rescue team member, Morgan Rivera, explains that Tilly was freed from the heavy chain, and they were able to give her a new life in her forever home at the humane society.
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
Earth closest to the Sun, greeted by coronal mass ejection
On Jan 4, 2023, our planet reached the closest point to the Sun in its orbit and is expected to be hit by the wake of a coronal mass ejection (CME) coming from the Sun, Live Science reported. A coronal mass ejection is a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
Stone Age humans stepped out in cave bear fur 300,000 years ago
Archaeologists in Germany have uncovered some of the earliest evidence of the use of clothing, with newly discovered cut marks on a cave bear paw suggesting the prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago.
BBC
Cat stuck in car's wheel arch for five days rescued in Runcorn
A cat that became trapped under the engine of a car has been rescued after the driver unwittingly drove around for five days with the moggy on board. Spider was lucky to survive after climbing into a gap above the wheel arch while seeking some warmth during the recent cold snap, the RSPCA said.
Watch a Wild Hog Fend Off an Entire Wolf Pack
A wildlife photographer named Slwomir Skukowski recently shared rare video footage of a mature wild boar fighting off a wolf pack in a Polish forest near the village of Mrzeżyno. The three-minute clip was filmed with a trail camera, and it’s amassed hundreds of thousands of views since Skukowski uploaded it to Youtube on December 13. It shows the big Eurasian boar thwarting multiple advances from at least seven wolves working in unison to bring it down. Watch it for yourself below.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Roaming on Farmland Alone is Grateful Someone Notices Her and Finds Her Littermate too
A kitten who was roaming on farmland alone, was grateful someone noticed her and found her littermate too. Celine Crom of Chatons Orphelins Montreal, a cat rescue, was contacted about a tabby kitten needing urgent help. The kitten was wandering aimlessly around a farm with her eyes crusted shut. A...
A gray whale gave birth as a whale watching tour looked on
The crew and passengers aboard the whale watching boats have described it as a once in a lifetime moment. Lucky for you, it was caught on video!
Gizmodo
Brace Yourself for the E3 Comet’s Closest Approach to Earth
Get excited, space enthusiasts. A long-period comet discovered in March 2022 has recently brightened in the night sky, just in time for its closest approach to Earth in a few weeks. Once it passes us by, it won’t return again for tens of thousands of years. The comet is...
lovemeow.com
Wobbly Cat is Excited to Have Tripod Kitten as Family and Decides They'll Never Be Apart
A wobbly cat was excited to have a tripod kitten as family and decided that they would never be apart. A kitten named Bibby was found outside a house with a damaged front leg and brought to Salem Friends of Felines (in OR) for help. At around two months old,...
