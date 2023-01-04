Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
getnews.info
Fatherland Atlanta Announces a Special Program For the General Public
Would You Like to Reconnect To Your African Ancestral Roots? Fatherland Atlanta Announces a Special Program For the General Public: “Reconnecting To Our African Ancestral Bond,” Featuring African Drumming, Music, Traditional Food, & Spirituality. Atlanta, GA – January 6, 2023 – The Fatherland—a renowned mission-driven colossal Afro-centric global...
fox5atlanta.com
The best diners around metro Atlanta
If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
saportareport.com
Cincinnati’s revitalization effort, and how Atlanta could be headed the same way
On a recent trip to Cincinnati, I got to visit the Over-the-Rhine (OTR) — the city’s most popular Downtown district vibrant with shops, restaurants, people and more. It was fun enjoying relatively walkable streets and amenities. It even reminded me of parts of Atlanta. Which kind of has me worried.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New push to ban gas stations and drive-thrus along Atlanta’s 22-mile Beltline
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new legislative effort underway to keep cars away from the Beltline to make it safer for pedestrians. Crossing Cascade Ave. at Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Southwest Atlanta can be a challenge. “You really have to watch yourself when walking across...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of the Icon Midtown apartments tell Atlanta News First their elevators have been broken for weeks. At the end of December Atlanta experienced extremely low temperatures which led to busted pipes across the metro area, including at the Icon Midtown. Multiple Icon residents...
secretatlanta.co
The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year
Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
The 10 best Black-owned coffee shops in metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s coffee scene is growing by leaps and bounds. Within that scene are several new coffee ventures from Black entrepreneurs forging a new path within a mostly white space. The new Black Atlanta coffee scene is anchored by both tradition and modernism. This scene contains several traditional east African venues, alongside a mix of […] The post The 10 best Black-owned coffee shops in metro Atlanta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
Renters continue to struggle with repairs after broken pipe damage | What to know
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — For over a week, 11Alive has been reporting on renters across metro Atlanta, who have been struggling with repairs after bursting pipes destroyed their property. One tenant Tyana Rutledge, at the Oaks at New Hope Apartment Complex in Lawrenceville, said days before Christmas freezing temperatures caused...
atlantafi.com
Best Bars To Grab A Drink In Downtown Atlanta
Who of us doesn’t enjoy a strong drink every now and then? In downtown Atlanta, you can enjoy your choice of beer, wine and other spirits in comfortable settings ranging from sports bars to a brewery. With a little research (and tasting) we’ve discovered some of the hidden gems...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Has Just Been Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World
Things are already looking up for Atlanta in the year 2023! We made a lot of lists this year as ideal and best city to live for creatives as well the best place for remote workers. Well we have a new ranking to add to our ever growing popularity. Atlanta has now officially made the list as one of the top cities to reside in!
Lamborghini driver nearly strikes officer, then crashes in Buckhead
A man led police on a chase in Buckhead on Thursday evening before crashing his Lamborghini SUV and fleeing the scene on foot, authorities said.
Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes?
Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
Five months after it hired him, MARTA announced that its deputy general manager is exiting the transit agency.
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
fox5atlanta.com
HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest kicks off for a good cause in Atlanta
It's going to be a weekend to remember when HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest kicks off next week with food, music, and fun in Atlanta. The HBCU Legacy Foundation's Frank Johnson and La Keisha Johnson join Alyse Eady to talk about more of the great events planned.
atlantafi.com
Best Restaurants In Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is full of some great places to eat as well as cool bars to get your drink on. Take a look at the list of downtown Atlanta restaurants we have here and see if there’s something that whets your appetite. Here Are The Best Restaurants In Downtown...
