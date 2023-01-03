Read full article on original website
USC coach Lincoln Riley on responding to Tulane, Caleb Williams at halftime of the Cotton Bowl
USC leads Tulane 28-14 at halftime of the Cotton Bowl. Before getting into the locker room with his team, Lincoln Riley gave a little perspective on what he saw in the first half. First, Riley was asked about how his team responded to Tulane tying the game at 14 points,...
Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse
Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lincoln Riley fields only 3 questions from reporters after stunning Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
The USC Trojans had a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl, and everything seemed to be pointing to a bowl victory in Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. By the time the clock hit triple zero, Tulane had escaped with a 46-45 victory...
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
FOX Sports
Will Max Duggan lead the TCU offense to victory against the aggressive Georgia Bulldogs' defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the keys to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs offense defeating the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs' defensive line heading into the CFP National Championship. Max Duggan has been an unstoppable force all season matching up with the Horned Frogs speed on offense will be tough for Georgia to contain. However the Bulldogs' defense is ranked No.5 in the nation and Klatt believes they will be able to dominate the field and secure a championship victory if Duggan doesn't capitalize on little moments in the game.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class
We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.
Alex Grinch's defense lost the Cotton Bowl, but USC special teams failures contributed as well
The USC Trojans have a lot of reasons for falling short in the Cotton Bowl. Tulane came storming back and got the 46-45 victory in one of the best games of the entire season for neutral fans who just wanted a fun game. They got one. It wasn’t good or...
Caleb Williams Reacts To USC's Shocking Cotton Bowl Loss
USC ended its season with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Up by 15 with 4:30 remaining, the Trojans allowed two touchdowns and a safety to fall short at AT&T Stadium. Quarterback Caleb Williams concluded his Heisman campaign with a loss despite posting 462 passing yards and five touchdowns.
FOX Sports
Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
Someone sent J.J. Watt a stuffed badger as a gift
J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement from the NFL after this season last month, says he recently got something that he has never received before: a stuffed Badger -- and not the type you would find in the toy aisle.
Could Carmelo Anthony show up at the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions?
LeBron James might not have attended the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions last year to watch his son, but the event could be in a position to get a consolation prize this year. Future basketball hall-of-famer Carmelo Anthony is someone who could make his way to Great Southern Bank Arena this year as his son Kiyan Anthony takes the court for Christ the King at this year's event which starts Jan. 12. ...
Here are the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions' best players
One of the deepest pools of talent in Bass Pro Tournament of Champions history will make its way to Great Southern Bank Arena starting Jan. 12. The three-day event features six five-star prospects and the son of a future basketball hall-of-famer who appears destined for a power-five program. Here is a look at...
Lincoln Riley's loyalty to Alex Grinch can't exceed his loyalty to Caleb Williams and the USC offense
The USC Trojans came to the Cotton Bowl knowing they were likely in for another shootout, another game in which the offense had to remain in control and not waste possessions. In the first half against the Tulane Green Wave, USC did waste one possession on a Caleb Williams interception, but that was the only drive in which the Trojans didn’t score. They put seven points on the board in their other four drives and grabbed a 28-14 halftime lead by converting 9 of 10 third downs, unofficially all 10 third downs if you treat fourth-down conversions and successful third-down conversions.
WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Offensive Line Report Card
AllSooners' Josh Callaway breaks down the Oklahoma offensive line's performance in the 2022 season.
