ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Sources: Ortiz, Stanionis booked for March 18 battle in Texas

By Mike Coppinger
ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hkx10_0k2Y0MbX00

The 147-pound bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis is slated to take place on March 18 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, sources told ESPN.

Oritz's promoter, Golden Boy, won the rights to the WBA "regular" welterweight title fight at last month's purse bid with a commitment of $2.3 million, and will stream the fight on DAZN. Now, Oscar De La Hoya's promotional outfit is placing the fight in Ortiz's home state, where he's headlined many times.

Golden Boy will also kick in additional money to make Ortiz, who is a far bigger star than Stanionis in the U.S., whole. The Lithuanian boxer won the secondary title with a split-decision victory over Radzhab Butaev in April and is entitled to 75% of the winning bid, while Ortiz will receive far more than the $575,000 he's set to make via the purse bid.

The bout shapes up as a coin-flip matchup between two pressure fighters in one of boxing's best weight classes.

Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs) is rated No. 4 by ESPN at welterweight. The 24-year-old broke through last year with a pair of stoppage wins over Maurice Hooker and Egidijus Kavaliauskas. Ortiz was set to fight Michael McKinson in March, but the fight was postponed after Ortiz was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis.

Rhabdomyolysis is a breakdown of muscle tissue that releases the damaging protein myoglobin into the blood, which can lead to kidney damage. Ortiz went on to score a ninth-round TKO of McKinson in August and will now step way up in class.

Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) is ESPN's No. 6 boxer at 147 pounds. The 28-year-old also owns a win over Thomas Dulorme. He's promoted by Probellum but has competed under the PBC banner for most of his career.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident

Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
rolling out

Jaron Ennis predicts an early knockout of Karen Chukhadzhian, Eyes Errol Spence, Terence Crawford

Jaron “Boots” Ennis confidently discusses future fights before demolishing his very next opponent. That pattern is unchanged for Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) in advance Saturday’s IBF interim welterweight clash with Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Ukraine, against whom the switch-hitting Philadelphian seeks his 20th straight knockout at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Showtime Pay Per View (9 pm. ET/ 6 pm PT).
WASHINGTON, DC
ringsidenews.com

Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television

WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
nodq.com

Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television

Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
defpen

Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’

Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
WASHINGTON STATE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return

Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline

The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Boxing Scene

Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’

Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
thesource.com

Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’

Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
ESPN

ESPN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy