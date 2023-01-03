ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Oxygen

Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
OMAHA, NE
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Oxygen

Bodies Of Missing Ohio Teens Found In Burned-Down Vacant House; 5 Charged In Connection To Case

KeMarion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen on Dec. 3, according to Toledo Police. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now charged with kidnapping and murder. The bodies of two teenage boys missing for days were found in a burnt, vacant home in Toledo, Ohio, according to police, and five people are now under arrest on charges related to their kidnapping and murder.
TOLEDO, OH
Oxygen

Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’

On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Oxygen

Mother Accused Of Using Child As Shield During Carjacking Spree, Crash In Tennessee

Bethany Wilson, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after Clarksville Police said she stole at least three cars and crashed one of them on the highway. A Tennessee woman is accused of going on an hours-long crime spree — allegedly stealing at least three different vehicles at gunpoint while using her young child as a human shield, and then crashing one of the vehicles on the interstate before hiding from officers in a hotel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CNN

A Wall Street Journal reporter was handcuffed by police while standing outside a Chase Bank. The newspaper is demanding answers

The Wall Street Journal is demanding answers from the Phoenix Police Department after an officer detained and handcuffed one of its reporters outside a Chase Bank — an incident that press freedom advocates say raises First Amendment concerns and mirrors a larger, growing hostility from local law enforcement toward journalists across the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

