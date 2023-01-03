Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
How two Washington State University Campus cops broke Idaho murders case open
Bryan Kohberger was first tied to the Idaho murders two weeks after the slayings because of two Washington State University campus cops who located the suspect's white Hyundai Elantra.
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Bodies Of Missing Ohio Teens Found In Burned-Down Vacant House; 5 Charged In Connection To Case
KeMarion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen on Dec. 3, according to Toledo Police. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now charged with kidnapping and murder. The bodies of two teenage boys missing for days were found in a burnt, vacant home in Toledo, Ohio, according to police, and five people are now under arrest on charges related to their kidnapping and murder.
Florida Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Girlfriend 15 Times For Not Returning Calls Or Texts
Carlos Lemont Jones II allegedly told police that he woke up that morning and decided to kill Sha'Dayla Johnson because he was angry she was ignoring him after their break-up. A Florida man allegedly confessed that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times in the back because he was angry she refused to answer his texts or phone calls.
Last Credible Sighting Of Missing North Carolina 11-Year-Old Was Video Showing Her Getting Off School Bus, Police Say
Madalina Cojocari was last spotted in surveillance footage getting off a school bus on Nov. 21. Her family has said they last saw her two days later, but police are looking for "additional witnesses outside the family" to determine an exact timeline of her disappearance. A missing North Carolina girl...
Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’
On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
Mother Accused Of Using Child As Shield During Carjacking Spree, Crash In Tennessee
Bethany Wilson, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after Clarksville Police said she stole at least three cars and crashed one of them on the highway. A Tennessee woman is accused of going on an hours-long crime spree — allegedly stealing at least three different vehicles at gunpoint while using her young child as a human shield, and then crashing one of the vehicles on the interstate before hiding from officers in a hotel.
A Wall Street Journal reporter was handcuffed by police while standing outside a Chase Bank. The newspaper is demanding answers
The Wall Street Journal is demanding answers from the Phoenix Police Department after an officer detained and handcuffed one of its reporters outside a Chase Bank — an incident that press freedom advocates say raises First Amendment concerns and mirrors a larger, growing hostility from local law enforcement toward journalists across the country.
Man Killed During Funeral Had Been Exonerated Of Murder After Being On Death Row For 25 Years
Christopher Williams was driving in a funerary procession for another formerly incarcerated man when he was shot in the head near Mount Peace Cemetery in Philadelphia. A Philadelphia man, who served 25 years on death row before he was exonerated of four murders, was shot and killed while attending a funeral on Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
Florida Woman Allegedly Shot, Killed Her Uncle During Family Gathering
Sammantha Driggers allegedly told police she shot her uncle, Michael Driggers, because he was going to hurt her grandmother. Other family members say Michael Driggers was watching TV at the time. A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting her uncle in the head during a family party. Sammantha...
Moscow Police Chief Says They Are In 'Regular Contact' With Victims' Families After Criticism
“We pass on as much information as we can to them," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said, adding that although it was frustrating for the families, they were withholding some information to protect the integrity of the investigation. Moscow Police insist they are in “regular contact” with the University of...
Colorado Semi-Truck Driver Ran Over Locksmith After Payment Dispute, Killing Him, Police Say
Colorado semi-truck driver Erick Mejia allegedly ran over locksmith Guillermo Duran-Mejia, killing him, then continued making scheduled deliveries on Dec. 28, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department. A Colorado semi-truck driver was arrested this week for allegedly running over a locksmith over a payment dispute, causing fatal injuries, then...
Daughter Of Former Nat’l Intelligence Director Found Guilty Of Friend's Fatal Stabbing
Prosecutors say Sophia Negroponte stabbed recent college graduate Yousuf Rasmussen after consuming a significant amount of alcohol at an Airbnb. One of the injuries was "a death blow that severed his jugular." The daughter of a prominent politician is facing 40 years in prison after being found guilty of a...
