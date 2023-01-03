Bethany Wilson, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after Clarksville Police said she stole at least three cars and crashed one of them on the highway. A Tennessee woman is accused of going on an hours-long crime spree — allegedly stealing at least three different vehicles at gunpoint while using her young child as a human shield, and then crashing one of the vehicles on the interstate before hiding from officers in a hotel.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO