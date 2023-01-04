Read full article on original website
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 10 Review: Trap
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10 could have easily linked up with the Silas case. And Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 10 dealt with a different Bronx gang than the one that messed with Benson on Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 10. The gang...
