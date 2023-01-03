Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Should Never Paint Your Kitchen This Trendy Color
Before you put your house on the market, there's one change you could easily make: repainting the interior walls. However, you should avoid this color paint.
livingetc.com
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
Designer Nate Berkus' Budget-Friendly Tips For Redecorating Your Home
If it's time to refresh, but you don't feel like spending your entire bank account on new furniture, check out Nate Berkus' easy, inexpensive redecorating tips.
A Design Expert Explains How To Add Warmth To Your All-White Bathroom
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, interior designer Samantha Black has all the tips you need to infuse your white bathroom with new warmth.
Woman Hand Paints Tiled Bathroom Floor Black and it Comes Out Stunning
This is way cheaper than re-tiling.
You Need to See Joanna Gaines’ Raw Wood Kitchen Cabinets on the Set of “Magnolia Table”
All-white kitchens is an interior design trend that’s dominated the industry for awhile. But more recently, designers have started shying away from the white-everything look to add a little texture into the mix. Joanna Gaines is one of those designers, who recently gave her new TV kitchen an update, adding a touch of texture by using a specific type of cabinetry: raw wood with brass hardware.
momooze.com
Give Your Master Bedroom A Much-Needed Makeover
Maybe you went home one night and realized your bedroom is no longer as relaxing as it used to be. Or perhaps you suddenly felt like you no longer connect to the color palette and the other elements inside your personal space. No matter the reason, you’re here because you’ve...
Woman Uses Towel Bars to Organize Her Home and It's Genius
We were today years old when we realized you can use a towel bar so many different ways!
This home for sale in England has an unusual toilet — in public. Take a look
Well, this is certainly noteworthy.
domino
So Long, Granite and Dark Wood Kitchen; Hello, Cozy Breakfast Nook and Hidden Pantry
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. New York designer Kate Gray is aware that dark wood kitchen cabinets are making a comeback, and she’s here for it. “I’ve worked on a lot of brownstones, and one that we’re doing in Park Slope, Brooklyn, has older wood paneling that we’re keeping,” shares the Hamilton Gray Studio founder. But there is a special breed of circa-1990 cupboards that she can’t get behind, especially when it’s in a 1924 grand Tudor-style house. After four years of dealing with their space as is, a couple living in South Orange, New Jersey, called on Gray to reimagine their dark and dated kitchen, while also carving out a few bonus zones.
Woman Transforms an Ordinary Dining Table Into an Extraordinary Dining Table
Her vision for this table was spot on.
House Digest Survey: Which Paint Color Would You Prefer For Your Kitchen?
Do you like to stay on point with the latest trends or have you settled on a color scheme that will wear well over time? Here's what our readers had to say.
Why You Should Consider Using Different Finishes In Your Bathroom
While many consider the kitchen to be the highlight of the home, the bathroom is ideal for homeowners to show off personality, drama, and fun creative choices.
The Easiest Way To Install Wood Flooring, According To An Expert
Changing your wood flooring is a huge upgrade, but installing it can be hard. Fortunately, expert Rotem Eylor shared some installation tips with House Digest.
homedit.com
Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement
The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
balconygardenweb.com
41 Stunning Garden on the Staircase Wall Ideas
Garden on the Staircase Wall Ideas to inspire you to create a modern indoor decor by mixing foliage with architecture. There are many different ways to create a garden on a staircase wall, depending on the size of the wall and the plants you want to grow. Here are the best Garden on the Staircase Wall Ideas to turn your staircase and landing area into a beautiful and fresh living masterpiece with a stunning display of amazing foliage.
Comments / 0