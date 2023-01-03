Read full article on original website
Davenport’s Icestravaganza set for Jan 13-15
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Get ready for the big chill as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net, at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport on Jan. 13-15. Jason Gilliland talks about the free event featuring beautiful ice carvings on display all three days of this family-friendly outdoor winter event. This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36,000 pounds of ice into famous monuments.
St Ambrose University Announces Spring 2023 Conference Celebrating Pope Francis
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 6, 2023) — St Ambrose University will host a first-of-its-kind conference March 16-18 to celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis. The three-day event, titled Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities, will feature internationally-renowned keynote speakers, opportunities for liturgy and break-out sessions, and conclude with a closing mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.
A Capitol renovation is nearly done
Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
‘He knows grandpa’s there.’ QC native, by injured grandson’s side, mourns daughter
Former Hawkeye baseball player will be with severely burned grandson at Shriners' hospital in Texas. Watching his severely burned grandson airlifted from University Hospitals, Iowa City, to Shriners Children’s Texas, was a bittersweet moment Thursday for a Quad-City native. Troy Lard grew up in the west end of Rock...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
Possible New Boundaries for Davenport Elementary Schools
Last month, the board posted proposed maps for 15 elementary schools, and asked for feedback. And following discussion by district officials, updated maps are on Monday night's agenda. In December, the board voted to close Washington, Monroe, and Buchanan schools at the end of the current school year, with whichever...
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
More housing rehab grants could be available in Galesburg
The city of Galesburg will apply for a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant through the state's housing rehabilitation program. If awarded, that would provide grants up to $60,000 each for rehabilitation projects for 8 to 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes. City Manager Gerald Smith said structural, mechanical, and energy-efficient projects would...
Words of Resistance: Part III – Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, here are the remainder of winning entries, with four additional poems found at “Words of Resistance: Part I” and “Words of Resistance: Part II.”
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
QCA housing market outlook for 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The housing market in the Quad Cities looks significantly different today than it did one year ago. According to Kendra Mulcahy with the Quad City Area Realtors,. “It was a pretty busy year, days on market was very low,” Kendra Mulcahy, the President of the Quad...
2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was found guilty and a Clinton man pled guilty in connection to a Davenport shooting in January 2022, according to court documents. Leonard Fisher, 32, was found guilty Wednesday by a federal jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According...
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
Grilled Cheese Bar floody, muddy mess; GoFundMe started
Grilled Cheese Bar in Davenport rang in the New Year with a not so nice surprise – a water main break. While the Davenport Fire Department did their best to mitigate the damage, water poured into the restaurant. Unfortunately, it left behind more than just damp furnishings; the entire restaurant is now flooded with mud […]
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
