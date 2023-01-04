Dept. of Buildings assigns blame to Mac Properties for disastrous Algonquin Apartments power failure

Read full article on original website
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
vfpress.news
Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears
The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
Apartment fire in Northwest suburbs displaces families
A few families had to find temporary housing Thursday in the northwest suburbs after a fire destroyed an apartment. A fire battalion chief returning from another call first spotted the fire and called it in near Des Plaines in Maine Township.
luxury-houses.net
Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL
The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
Video shows apparent explosion before massive fire at suburban townhomes; firefighter injured
One firefighter was injured and four families were displaced by the massive blaze.
CBS 2 gets results for Round Lake Beach family stuck in motel after pipe burst
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- We told you Thursday about a family who had been forced to leave their home in Round Lake Beach after a pipe burst on Christmas Eve.Since then, CBS 2 has gotten results.Patricia Chapman told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that she and her kids had to spend more than a week in a motel – with no word from management on when the damage would be fixed. She also said she had no word from management about compensation.In Chapman's apartment, the ceiling was ripped out, with wooden joists, fiberglass insulation, and a pipe all exposed....
Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
More Than 2 Dozen Elgin Homes Show Elevated Lead Levels in Water Due to Pipes, City Says
Some homeowners in Elgin received a letter in the mail this week, alerting them to potential elevated lead levels in their water. Resident Rafael Arreguin (whose spouse works at NBC 5 Chicago) was one of those residents. “They made it real clear that it’s not from the city’s supply itself,...
napervillelocal.com
What new suburban businesses will open in 2023?
A supermarket in Arlington Heights, an assisted living center in West Dundee and a cannabis growing facility in Wheeling are just a few of the suburban businesses slated to open in 2023. Here’s a look at some of them. Continue Reading on Daily Herald.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park police give locks to Hyundai owners
It's not too late. The Orland Park Police Department will be giving away free anti-theft wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners until 4 p.m. Thursday. Supply is limited and appointments are recommended.
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Forest Preserves of Cook County Fully Opens Northwest Cook County’s Horizon Farm Preserve
Forest Preserves of Cook County Fully Opens Northwest Cook County’s Horizon Farm Preserve (Cook County, IL) — The Forest Preserves of Cook County has fully opened Horizon Farm preserve in Barrington Hills for public use, including the introduction of several official trails available for pedestrian, biking and equestrian use. In 2023, the Forest Preserves will continue to gather input and present a long-term comprehensive plan for the nearly 400-acre site.
gamblingnews.com
New Report Confirms Waukegan Casino Plan Gains Traction
The process related to the new casino location in Waukegan is lengthy. Yet, a new report reveals that the operator secured important approvals which help clear the path and may enable Full House Resorts to start the building process this year. Full House Resorts Secures Approvals in Waukegan. Earlier this...
cwbchicago.com
Not-so-Happy New Year? 3 charged with firing guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago — Every year, Chicago police leaders ask the public not to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. And, every year, in the city where some people show little restraint with firearms at any time, gunfire rattles the town at midnight on January 1.
MyStateline.com
Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket
Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to …. Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when...
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
