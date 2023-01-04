ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonquin, IL

Dept. of Buildings assigns blame to Mac Properties for disastrous Algonquin Apartments power failure

By Aaron Gettinger, staff writer
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vfpress.news

Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears

The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
HILLSIDE, IL
luxury-houses.net

Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL

The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
luxury-houses.net

Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 gets results for Round Lake Beach family stuck in motel after pipe burst

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- We told you Thursday about a family who had been forced to leave their home in Round Lake Beach after a pipe burst on Christmas Eve.Since then, CBS 2 has gotten results.Patricia Chapman told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that she and her kids had to spend more than a week in a motel – with no word from management on when the damage would be fixed. She also said she had no word from management about compensation.In Chapman's apartment, the ceiling was ripped out, with wooden joists, fiberglass insulation, and a pipe all exposed....
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
CBS Chicago

Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

What new suburban businesses will open in 2023?

A supermarket in Arlington Heights, an assisted living center in West Dundee and a cannabis growing facility in Wheeling are just a few of the suburban businesses slated to open in 2023. Here’s a look at some of them. Continue Reading on Daily Herald.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
rejournals.com

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
ORLAND PARK, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Forest Preserves of Cook County Fully Opens Northwest Cook County’s Horizon Farm Preserve

Forest Preserves of Cook County Fully Opens Northwest Cook County’s Horizon Farm Preserve (Cook County, IL) — The Forest Preserves of Cook County has fully opened Horizon Farm preserve in Barrington Hills for public use, including the introduction of several official trails available for pedestrian, biking and equestrian use. In 2023, the Forest Preserves will continue to gather input and present a long-term comprehensive plan for the nearly 400-acre site.
COOK COUNTY, IL
gamblingnews.com

New Report Confirms Waukegan Casino Plan Gains Traction

The process related to the new casino location in Waukegan is lengthy. Yet, a new report reveals that the operator secured important approvals which help clear the path and may enable Full House Resorts to start the building process this year. Full House Resorts Secures Approvals in Waukegan. Earlier this...
WAUKEGAN, IL
MyStateline.com

Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket

Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to …. Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when...
ROCKFORD, IL
cwbchicago.com

After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects

Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy