The City has available water and sewer equipment, and available parks department employees/equipment starting on alleys. City crews are still working on north/south streets and should be completed late today. Crews will then need to take a required break before they come back for District A snow removals overnight. Efforts for continued snow removal will start again next week. This means that windrows will remain on Sanborn, Havens, Burr, and Main Street north of 7th. Please use caution while traveling in town the next week while we continue to clean up from this storm.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO