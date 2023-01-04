Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: The 1985 snow storm in Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some snowfall records were set in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week. Pickstown was one of them with 19 inches, breaking the previous record of 17 set in 2017. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you that...
more955.com
City of Mitchell snow removal update – Thursday morning
The City has available water and sewer equipment, and available parks department employees/equipment starting on alleys. City crews are still working on north/south streets and should be completed late today. Crews will then need to take a required break before they come back for District A snow removals overnight. Efforts for continued snow removal will start again next week. This means that windrows will remain on Sanborn, Havens, Burr, and Main Street north of 7th. Please use caution while traveling in town the next week while we continue to clean up from this storm.
KELOLAND TV
Cleanup underway after 24+ inches in Charles Mix County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s slow going in Charles Mix County Wednesday as people are digging out after more than two feet of snow fell in some areas. Some snow storm reports have Lake Andes with 27 inches of snow. Charles Mix emergency manager Mike Kotab was one of many residents plowing snow on Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties
LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
KELOLAND TV
Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Emergency Manager Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other...
KELOLAND TV
No snow days for South Dakota farmers
BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO)– While many people in Southeastern South Dakota had a snow day yesterday, the work doesn’t stop for area ag producers. Charles and Jessica Liesinger have a cattle and sheep operation just outside of Bridgewater. They say this is the worst snow storm they have ever experienced. Not only do they have to make sure the livestock are fed, they are also lambing and have to go out to check on the sheep every couple hours.
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
KELOLAND TV
A snowstorm’s toll on cattle producers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Around thirteen inches of snow fell on Sioux Falls this week but head outside of the city and communities received even more. People in and around Armour are dealing with over 25 inches — an amount that takes a toll on everyone, especially farm and ranchers.
