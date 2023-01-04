ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF men's basketball head coach Chris Gerlufsen joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzXQk_0k2Xrl7j00

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews the Gonzaga vs. USF West Coast Conference matchup with Dons' basketball coach Chris Gerlufsen.

