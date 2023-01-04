USF men's basketball head coach Chris Gerlufsen joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Santa Clara men's basketball assistant coach Scott Garson joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Santa Clara in a wide-ranging conversation with assistant men's basketball coach Scott Garson. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or ...
slipperstillfits.com
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over USF
That was the USF team that boat raced a ranked Arizona State team by 37 points two weeks ago. I don’t know how the Dons managed to lose their first two games of conference play, but I think the team that Gonzaga saw on Thursday night is the team the Dons really are.
slipperstillfits.com
Game Preview: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara
After last night’s heart-stopping game, you’d hope things would get easier for Saturday’s contest at Santa Clara’s Leavey Center. Nope, Santa Clara is probably the better team having beaten San Francisco by 12 just over a week ago. Here’s hoping Gonzaga was having one of those “5 bad games” last night and return to form against the Broncos.
KREM
Gonzaga vs San Francisco: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game
SAN FRANCISCO — The Gonzaga Bulldogs head to San Francisco on Thursday for their first conference road game of the year. The Zags are now up to No. 9 in the latest AP Poll and are now 12-3 on the season. Gonzaga has won seven games in a row, including its West Coast Conference opener against Pepperdine, 111-88.
How to watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: Live stream online, TV channel for WCC road opener
No. 9 Gonzaga heads to the Sunshine State to face San Francisco in its West Coast Conference road opener
Drew Timme closing in on Gonzaga Bulldogs' scoring record
Every week on the Gonzaga Nation podcast, former Bulldogs Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison talk about the top stories surrounding the Gonzaga men's basketball program. In the latest episode Dickau and Morrison talk about Drew Timme closing in on the school scoring record, the depth of the West Coast Conference and much more.
Gonzaga bobbleheads releasing on National Bobblehead Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you ever wanted your own Gonzaga bobblehead? Well, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum just released some. Though they aren’t of the players, you can get a stylish Spike the Bulldog bobblehead in several different variations. There are five different bobbleheads you can collect. There’s one of Spike in a white jersey, and another...
KHQ Right Now
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
inlander.com
Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"
Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
A Small Town in Idaho That “Comes Alive” During the Winter Season
We’re all about beautiful and adventurous small towns here in Idaho, but what town is the most “alive” during the winter season, especially when there’s snow?. We found a recent article from Only in Your State claiming to know which town this is for Idaho, and here’s what they had to say...
KXLY
Warmer temperatures with rain in the valley, mountain snow – Mark
Today starts with snow and rain, then to rain with mountain snow. A break is expected on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer with highs around 40. Plan your day. We’ll have morning showers into the...
inlander.com
Juli Norris opens Kasa Taphouse, the first of her two new restaurants in Spokane's Papillon Building
The new Kasa Restaurant and Taphouse is a reflection of what's important to chef-owner Juli Norris, from the eatery's name and graphics to its menu and unique customer service interface. Kasa, for example, is a play on casa, the Spanish word for home, but with a "k" that also figures...
Radio Ink
Movin’ On Up in Spokane
Morgan Murphy Media in Spokane has announced the promotion of Scott Rusk to Operations Manager for its cluster in that market. Rusk joined Morgan Murphy Media in February as the APD and afternoon driver on KHTQ-FM “Rock 94 ½.”. In his new role, Rusk will continue with his...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane
SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
Moose wanders at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new year has started, and many have New Year’s Resolutions of getting outside and getting some exercise. That also goes for moose as well. A moose was found taking a stroll at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on the South Hill in Spokane. Lauren Young Warrick, the person who sent us the footage of the moose, said...
Spokane police responding to potential explosive device at Sacred Heart, ER back open
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and Providence security are currently responding to a potentially explosive device at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. According to the police, the situation is currently contained. However, there are traffic revisions on W 8th Ave. while the investigation continues. Police say preliminary info indicates...
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0