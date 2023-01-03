Read full article on original website
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
Arn Anderson On Potential New Four Horsemen, Owning The Trademark
Arn Anderson recently took to the latest episode of his podcast, “Arn,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Anderson talked about a new version of The Horsemen, some versions of the Horsemen not being too good, and owning the trademark. You can check out some highlights from the...
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
NJPW vs. NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17 Full Card Announced
The full card has been revealed for night two of Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will take place on Saturday, January 21 at the Yokohama Arena. The card will have an NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH theme. You can check out the updated Wrestle Kingdom 17 (Night Two) lineup below:. Tetsuya...
Drake Poses for Photo with World Cup Star, Ex-Miss Croatia Winner Ivana Knöll in Miami
It looks like Drake may have found his inspiration for his future songs after ex-Miss Croatia Ivana Knöll, who rose to international fame during the World Cup, posted a picture of them together in Miami. While Knöll was famous in Croatia for years, her international fame grew exponentially over...
Breaking: Vince McMahon Returns To WWE With Immediate Effect
Vince McMahon’s plot to return to WWE has proven to be successful, with the former Chairman now back with the company as of today. McMahon retired from WWE in July of last year due to allegations of misconduct with female employees that resulted in millions of dollars paid out in NDAs.
Jim Ross Talks If Mr. McMahon Character Was WCW Copy, Owen Hart, More
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Ross discussed if Owen Hart was ever in the mix for a World Title match at the ’98 Royal Rumble, the Mr. McMahon heel character and if it was a WCW copy, and more.
Contract Status Updates On Several Indie Stars: Corino, Nduka, More
Fightful Select have provided an update on the contract statuses of several top indie stars: Colby Corino, EJ Nduka, Lady Frost, Billie Starkz, and Mads Krugger. Details for each performer can be read below:. Colby Corino: Corino tweeted on January 2nd that he is now officially a free agent. This...
WWE ‘Strongly’ Believe Mercedes Mone Won’t Wrestle In AEW
As announced on yesterday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm to be her partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s episode in Los Angeles, CA. This took some by surprise given many expected Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) to be her surprise partner. Baker...
Official Details On The Return Of WWE Programming On A&E
New WWE programming will be airing on A&E next month, including the season three premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends.”. A&E sent out the following press release today to announce the news:. A&E NETWORK AND WWE® RETURN TO THE RING WITH ALL-NEW SEASONS OF “BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS” AND “WWE RIVALS”...
Vince McMahon’s Return Announcement Significantly Boosts WWE Stock
It was reported on Thursday that Vince McMahon is “plotting” a return to power in WWE in advance of pursuing a sale of the entire company. Mr. McMahon, who continues to be the primary stockholder of the billion-dollar wrestling promotion, plans to return to WWE by electing himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios to the Board of Directors.
Backstage News On What WWE Officials Told Employees During Meeting About Vince McMahon’s Return
On Friday afternoon, WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting following the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was only held for employees and was delayed by 15 minutes. Additionally, the meeting only...
Tony Khan Comments On Dustin Rhodes Being An Integral Part Of AEW
Earlier this week, AEW President Tony Khan appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast. In a conversation with Justin Simmons & Stew Myrick, Tony hyped up the new-look version of AEW Dynamite, in addition to speaking about ‘Absolute’ Ricky Starks, AEW World Champion MJF, Dustin Rhodes, the women’s division, and more.
Ticket Sales Surge For NJPW Event Following Mercedes Mone News
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided some details on ticket sales for an upcoming NJPW show. New Japan will be hosting Battle in the Valley on February 18th in San Jose, CA. At that show, the newly-debuted Mercedes Mone will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Mone confronted and attacked KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
PHOTOS: Sasha Banks With Current & Former WWE Superstars At Wrestle Kingdom 17
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, longtime friends FTR, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Naomi reunited backstage. On his Twitter account, Dax Harwood shared an image from Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he can be seen posing with his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, Bayley and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. He also shared a throwback image from their time in WWE.
Kurt Angle Comments On A Possible Royal Rumble Or WrestleMania Appearance
Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on the “A2theK Wrestling Show” where the Hall of Famer discussed many topics related to his career. One subject touched upon was whether fans could expect to see Angle at this month’s Royal Rumble and April’s WrestleMania pay-per-view events.
Xavier Woods Congratulates Kenny Omega, Drew McIntyre/Money In The Bank
Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship for a second time in an intense, bloody back-and-forth title showdown at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Cleaner clinched the victory in style courtesy of his Sephiroth outfit at the Tokyo Dome. WWE’s Xavier Woods took to Twitter...
WWE Notes: Regal To Be At SmackDown, Sami’s Honorary Uce Shirt
A couple of WWE news items to pass along for the evening:. PWInsider reports that William Regal will be working backstage at SmackDown tomorrow night. This week’s episode will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the condition of his release from AEW, Regal will not be appearing onscreen. His involvement in tomorrow night’s show will be part of his new role since returning to work for WWE earlier this week.
Ric Flair Hits Out At Wrestlers Making More Money Online Than In The Ring
Ric Flair is far from thrilled to see wrestlers earning more online with projects than what they are earning in the ring. Following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE, it was reported that she was earning far more on her website than her NXT deal and reached one million dollars in December 2022.
