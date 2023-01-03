Read full article on original website
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
The Updated Lineup For This Friday Night’s Episode Of AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we now have three titles matches announced for Battle of the Belts V, which will take place immediately following Friday night’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the updated Battle of the Belts V lineup below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:
Jim Ross Talks If Mr. McMahon Character Was WCW Copy, Owen Hart, More
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Ross discussed if Owen Hart was ever in the mix for a World Title match at the ’98 Royal Rumble, the Mr. McMahon heel character and if it was a WCW copy, and more.
Official Details On The Return Of WWE Programming On A&E
New WWE programming will be airing on A&E next month, including the season three premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends.”. A&E sent out the following press release today to announce the news:. A&E NETWORK AND WWE® RETURN TO THE RING WITH ALL-NEW SEASONS OF “BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS” AND “WWE RIVALS”...
‘All Hands On Deck’ WWE Company Meeting Scheduled For Today
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting later today. The report noted that the meeting would take place at 3:30PM EST. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results
Wasting no time, both men went back-and-forth right off the bat. Oiwa delivered a big shoulder tackle but Oleg fired back with a big hip toss and a body slam for a two-count. The clock hit the 3-minute mark and the exhibition match concluded with no clear winner. Winners: TIME...
Jim Ross: I Received Complaints About Shawn Michaels All The Time In WWE
Shawn Michaels may be one of the most well-respected and level-headed names in wrestling today, but HBK was far from easy to work with just a few decades ago. During the 1990s, Michaels was notoriously difficult to work with and used his influence as part of the Kliq to play politics behind the scenes.
NJPW & Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show For This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint show for January 21. The show is being called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two and will go down from the Yokohama Arena. This was hinted at when NOAH’s KONGO faction confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at...
WWE Reportedly Interested In NJPW Star
According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly interested in New Japan Pro Wrestling star Hikuleo. The report suggests that higher-ups within WWE have had interest in Hikuleo for months now. Currently, he is booked for a “loser leaves Japan” match against “Switchblade” Jay White. There’s currently no...
Nick Aldis Discusses Free Agency, What’s Next For Him
At the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2023, Nick Aldis became a free agent. Speaking on “The Universal Wrestling Podcast,” the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion commented on what it’s like to finally be a free agent, what’s next for him, and more. You can...
Report: The Young Bucks Are Nowhere Close To A New Deal With AEW
AEW Executive Vice Presidents the Young Bucks are far from signing a new deal with the promotion, Dave Meltzer has claimed. Earlier this week, it was reported that talk about AEW wanting to re-sign the Bucks had reached the locker room, but there was no word on whether a deal had been reached.
Mercedes Mone & Brie Bella’s Appearance Boost Barmageddon Ratings
USA Network’s new show Barmageddon witnessed a significant boost in ratings with this week’s Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) and Brie Bella-featured episode. The show achieved a 0.15 rating in the key 18–49 demographic, with 526,000 viewers. This week’s numbers are up 50% and 28.9% from the last week’s episode which bagged a 0.10 demo rating with 408,000 viewers.
Contract Status Updates On Several Indie Stars: Corino, Nduka, More
Fightful Select have provided an update on the contract statuses of several top indie stars: Colby Corino, EJ Nduka, Lady Frost, Billie Starkz, and Mads Krugger. Details for each performer can be read below:. Colby Corino: Corino tweeted on January 2nd that he is now officially a free agent. This...
WWE Notes: Regal To Be At SmackDown, Sami’s Honorary Uce Shirt
A couple of WWE news items to pass along for the evening:. PWInsider reports that William Regal will be working backstage at SmackDown tomorrow night. This week’s episode will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the condition of his release from AEW, Regal will not be appearing onscreen. His involvement in tomorrow night’s show will be part of his new role since returning to work for WWE earlier this week.
Jimmy Korderas Reveals Why Dexter Lumis Isn’t Clicking For Him
Jimmy Korderas is back with the latest edition of his Reffin’ Rant series. In this week’s video, the former WWE referee explains why the Dexter Lumis character and the ongoing storyline aren’t clicking for him. He said,. “I love seeing talent move up to the main roster...
What Happened To The New Day’s Podcast?
The New Day’s podcast, “Feel the Power,” launched in 2019 but hasn’t run any new episodes since September 2021. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons the podcast was discontinued was due to scheduling issues. The podcast was primarily taped in arenas and...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)
WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble Qualifying...
Xavier Woods Congratulates Kenny Omega, Drew McIntyre/Money In The Bank
Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship for a second time in an intense, bloody back-and-forth title showdown at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Cleaner clinched the victory in style courtesy of his Sephiroth outfit at the Tokyo Dome. WWE’s Xavier Woods took to Twitter...
