Los Angeles, CA

dot.LA

A Ride Along With the Only Rideshare Company Treating Its Drivers As Employees

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

American Airlines to halt service at Long Beach Airport

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — American Airlines announced Friday it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February. The airline currently operates three daily flights between Long Beach and Phoenix, and airline officials said in a statement "the route is not meeting performance expectations."
LONG BEACH, CA
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Civil Rights Corps Damaging Criminal Justice System with Meritless Lawsuits

Like many jurisdictions across the nation, Los Angeles County has a big problem with its bail system. Scores of defendants are being forced to wait far too long to make their case that they should have their bails lowered or be released through alternative means. Unfortunately, rather than looking for serious ways to remedy the situation, politics has reared its ugly head once again. The culprit this time is the Civil Rights Corps, which is attempting to get the results they want through a good old-fashioned lawsuit. The organization filed the class action case of Urquidi, et al v. Los Angeles County, et al, in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 14, 2022.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weho.org

City of West Hollywood COVID-19 Update: Los Angeles County Extends Residential Tenant Protections

The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended renter protections for residential tenants due to the countywide surge in COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases and to align with the City of Los Angeles’ protections. The County’s Tenant Protection Resolution was set to expire on December 31, 2022 but has been extended until January 31, 2023.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Pilots take flight to make a special delivery at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

Airline pilots from Alaska, Delta, and United Airlines gathered to lift the spirits of patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach as part of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) chapter of Pilots for Kids – an international organization dedicated to helping hospitalized patients by visiting and distributing toys and hope.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
purewow.com

The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now

Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
LOS ANGELES, CA
precinctreporter.com

100 Black Men of OC Has New Rocket Program

Forget about sleeping late on Saturdays, the boys of 100 Black Men of Orange County wake up hours ahead of time to trek as far away as Los Angeles and Temecula to catch up around some of the highest powered careers on the planet, and beyond. But it’s the heart...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
money.com

The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Community Policy