Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Los Angeles Lakers Lose 2 Stars To InjuriesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
A Ride Along With the Only Rideshare Company Treating Its Drivers As Employees
Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
COVID deaths in LA County mount following post-Thanksgiving surge
Five days into a new year, the number of new cases and hospitalizations in L.A. County remain stable, but following the post-Thanksgiving surge, COVID-19 continues to take the lives of dozens of residents daily.
californiaglobe.com
New CA Law Decriminalizing Jaywalking Because of ‘Racism’ is Cover for Real Motive
Yet another new law to turn all of California into San Francisco was passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall. This one legalizes jaywalking, effective January 1, 2023. While this might not sound earth shattering, proponents of AB 2147 claim this change is necessary...
As LA’s COVID tenant protections expire, some fear eviction wave
Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles’ rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it. Cipres,...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County charts uncertain course to manage growing senior population
PLACENTIA, Calif. — In the coming decades, California expects its senior population to skyrocket, with Orange County anticipating a population of nearly 1 million people older than 65 over the next 40 years. The county is already taking steps to prepare, just recently signing an agreement with the city...
spectrumnews1.com
American Airlines to halt service at Long Beach Airport
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — American Airlines announced Friday it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February. The airline currently operates three daily flights between Long Beach and Phoenix, and airline officials said in a statement "the route is not meeting performance expectations."
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
californiaglobe.com
Civil Rights Corps Damaging Criminal Justice System with Meritless Lawsuits
Like many jurisdictions across the nation, Los Angeles County has a big problem with its bail system. Scores of defendants are being forced to wait far too long to make their case that they should have their bails lowered or be released through alternative means. Unfortunately, rather than looking for serious ways to remedy the situation, politics has reared its ugly head once again. The culprit this time is the Civil Rights Corps, which is attempting to get the results they want through a good old-fashioned lawsuit. The organization filed the class action case of Urquidi, et al v. Los Angeles County, et al, in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 14, 2022.
2 students hospitalized after medical call at middle school near Koreatown
This story was updated to reflect that while the incident occurred at the address for an LAUSD middle school, the students were enrolled at a non-LAUSD charter school that is co-located on that campus. Two students were taken to a hospital Thursday after a medical incident at a school near Koreatown, officials said. The incident […]
weho.org
City of West Hollywood COVID-19 Update: Los Angeles County Extends Residential Tenant Protections
The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended renter protections for residential tenants due to the countywide surge in COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases and to align with the City of Los Angeles’ protections. The County’s Tenant Protection Resolution was set to expire on December 31, 2022 but has been extended until January 31, 2023.
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
oc-breeze.com
Pilots take flight to make a special delivery at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
Airline pilots from Alaska, Delta, and United Airlines gathered to lift the spirits of patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach as part of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) chapter of Pilots for Kids – an international organization dedicated to helping hospitalized patients by visiting and distributing toys and hope.
Judge narrows scope of Rick Caruso deposition by insurer's attorneys
A judge has narrowed his previous order that former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso sit for a deposition as part of an insurance company’s defense of a lawsuit brought by companies owned by the billionaire businessman.
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him
A Black LAPD officer who works in the Media Relations Division alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as "boys" is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.
precinctreporter.com
100 Black Men of OC Has New Rocket Program
Forget about sleeping late on Saturdays, the boys of 100 Black Men of Orange County wake up hours ahead of time to trek as far away as Los Angeles and Temecula to catch up around some of the highest powered careers on the planet, and beyond. But it’s the heart...
Group denied environmental study of mountain bungee jump site
A judge Thursday denied a legal action brought by a citizens group against Los Angeles County over the longtime operation of bungee jumping on the “Bridge to Nowhere” across the East Fork of the San Gabriel River in mountains north of Azusa, in which the petitioners argued there was an inadequate environmental assessment.
money.com
The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
