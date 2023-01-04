ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

KIFI Local News 8

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
FOX43.com

Idaho murder suspect scheduled in Idaho court this morning

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, made his first appearance in court on Thursday morning after arriving in Idaho Wednesday night. During the hearing, a Latah County judge ruled Kohberger would remain in jail without bail. Kohberger was...
MOSCOW, ID
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
News 8 WROC

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

State flags at half-staff for Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot

On Monday, a police chief in Pennsylvania was shot and killed while chasing a suspect and "made the ultimate sacrifice," according to officials. The incident occurred when Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire pursued a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation. The suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, had fled from a traffic stop the previous night. When confronted by Brackenridge police on Monday, he opened fire, killing Chief McIntire and...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
KING 5

Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash

PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
PROVO, UT
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID

