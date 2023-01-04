Read full article on original website
Colorado murder suspect busted in Indiana; crashes car while trying to outrun police
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect wanted for killing a gas station owner in Colorado is in Indiana State Police custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a brief police pursuit that ended with the suspect rolling his vehicle multiple times. According to state police, a trooper spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling […]
Pa. taxpayers to pick up tab for transporting Idaho slaying suspect on state police plane
The man who has captured worldwide attention as the accused killer of four University of Idaho students was transported to Idaho late Wednesday on a plane belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police. The fixed wing single-engine airplane is one of eight aircraft in the state police fleet that assist in...
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Arrest brings redemption for Idaho police department
The affidavit showed police had key information throughout the investigation, including suspect Bryan Kohberger's name.
Idaho murder suspect scheduled in Idaho court this morning
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, made his first appearance in court on Thursday morning after arriving in Idaho Wednesday night. During the hearing, a Latah County judge ruled Kohberger would remain in jail without bail. Kohberger was...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop Captured By Police Bodycam In Indiana: Report
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with police not once, but twice on his drive from Washington to Pennsylvania before he was officially labeled as a suspect in the four college students' murders, reports ABC 7. And one of the stops was captured by an Indiana state trooper.Indiana St…
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
Idaho murders: Everything you need to know about suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested nearly seven weeks after four students were brutally slain in their beds. DailyMail.com answers your questions about the arrest.
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
State flags at half-staff for Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot
On Monday, a police chief in Pennsylvania was shot and killed while chasing a suspect and "made the ultimate sacrifice," according to officials. The incident occurred when Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire pursued a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation. The suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, had fled from a traffic stop the previous night. When confronted by Brackenridge police on Monday, he opened fire, killing Chief McIntire and...
Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash
PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Pennsylvania woman realizes home is listed on Airbnb: report
A family was under the belief they had rented a home in Pennsylvania via Airbnb. The only problem was the owner of the house wasn’t the one who had listed it. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly Airbnb hosts must now apply for licenses under new regulations. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports how...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
