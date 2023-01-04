ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Released an EXCLUSIVE 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Online

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a BIG milestone — 100 years!. The company was founded by Walt Disney himself in 1923 and since then we’ve had decades of movies, theme parks, entertainment, and SO much more. The company is celebrating big throughout the year, and we’ve already started to see some of the special anniversary merchandise — including a new MagicBand+!
disneytips.com

VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain

Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website

If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
FLORIDA STATE
Disney Diary

Disney World extended evening theme park hours through mid-March 2023

Disney World has kicked off extended theme park hours on select nights for certain select resort guests. Those staying at certain participating hotels will receive an additional two hours at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom on Mondays and Wednesdays. This is taking place as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration...
disneyfanatic.com

Fans Mourn As Classic Disney Ride Languishes In Disrepair

Practically any Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort fan who has been on a Disney vacation in recent years can most likely describe their time waiting in long lines in Disney Parks for rides that then break down, shut down, or malfunction. These days, Disney rides and attractions are breaking at a “ridiculous” pace — and one attraction, that many people have a soft spot for, has just taken some serious hits damage-wise!
WDW News Today

New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney

A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
WDW News Today

More Disney100 Funko POP! Figures Revealed, Release Dates & Pre-Orders Now Available

We recently got a preview of the Disney100 Funko POP! vinyl figures coming soon for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Now, release dates have been announced, and more figures have been revealed. Some are available for pre-order as well. Funko Pop! Art Cover: Disney100 – Oswald The...
WDW News Today

Disney100 Ear Hat Arrives at Walt Disney World

Disney continues to pump out more purple and silver merchandise to celebrate their 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and the latest addition is a new purple Disney100 Ear Hat which we found today at Ink & Paint in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort!. Disney100 Ear Hat – $29.99.
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Ride-Themed Loungefly Bag Is In Disney World!

Fans of classic Disney attractions cannot miss the new Loungefly bag and Minnie ears that we spotted in Disney World today! And even if you're not in the parks, you can still get your hands on the latest items.

