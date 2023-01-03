Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN analyst Bart Scott has been heavily criticized on social media for the past 24 hours due to his stance on the Damar Hamlin situation. During the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. It occurred after a collision with Tee Higgins. Scott claims Hamlin didn't expect...
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised the NFL's decision to suspend Monday's game after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter.
Stunned reactions continue to pour in from figures throughout American sports following the sudden collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest following a seemingly routine hit during the Bills game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Bills officials said they were able to restart his heart on the field, he remains in critical condition. Following the incident, sportscasters, writers, and athletes from across the sports world reacted to the shocking development. "So many times in this game ... we use the cliché, 'I'm ready to die for this, I'm willing to...
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark described Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field as football's "extremely ugly" side.
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin poured in from across the sports world and for a charity crowdfunding effort for children that Hamlin started after he collapsed in a game Monday night.
Will Melo ever play again post-Lakers?
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri died suddenly on Friday. Police announced on Monday that Nwaneri died last week at his wife’s home in West Lafayette, Ind. The West Lafayette Police Department received a call early Friday morning that Nwaneri had collapsed in a bedroom. He was found unresponsive and could not be saved.... The post Ex-NFL player Uche Nwaneri dies at 38 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
With a little over five minutes on the clock in the first quarter of the long-awaited Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Monday night game, time stood still for everyone at Paycor Stadium and those watching at home.
Sports fans are rallying around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field during the Monday, January 2, game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old athlete suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins at approximately 8:55 p.m. ET during the first quarter. While he initially stood up, he collapsed […]
Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race.
Dan Patrick shares his thoughts on Damar Hamlin who suffered a horrific injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Would King James really play in someone else's pond? He's done it before.
Damar Hamlin's journey — from late-round draft pick to high-level NFL contributor — isn't particularly unique among athletes. That doesn't make it any less special. The 24-year-old has dealt with adversity at every stage of his football career. He's handled it admirably, elevating himself from special teams ace at Pittsburgh to starting-caliber player in Buffalo.
The NFL disputed what announcer Joe Buck said on Monday night about plans to resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapsed, but ESPN is standing by the on-air report. Fans and the media were highly critical of the NFL for not suspending the game until more than an hour after Hamlin’s life-threatening... The post ESPN stands behind Joe Buck’s report despite NFL denial appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
