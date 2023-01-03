What is commotio cordis? Explaining sudden heart stoppage that 'likely' led to Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest

As positive updates on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to trickle in, we're learning more about the efforts that helped save his life. While it took an entire team of medical professionals from the Bills, Bengals, paramedics and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to put Hamlin on the road to recovery, doctors from the hospital today singled out the Bills' medical staff for its rapid response when Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO