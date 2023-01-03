What is commotio cordis? Explaining sudden heart stoppage that 'likely' led to Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest

Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Meet Denny Kellington, rest of Bills medical staff credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life: 'Really outstanding work'
As positive updates on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to trickle in, we're learning more about the efforts that helped save his life. While it took an entire team of medical professionals from the Bills, Bengals, paramedics and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to put Hamlin on the road to recovery, doctors from the hospital today singled out the Bills' medical staff for its rapid response when Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.
Bills' Damar Hamlin asked 'Who won the game?' after waking in hospital, doctors say in press conference update
Doctors provided an update on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Thursday, revealing the most promising news yet about his recovery. According to his doctors, Hamlin is able to communicate via writing and asked Wednesday night, "Who won the game?" Doctors...
NFL playoff picture: What Bills vs. Bengals cancellation means for AFC scenarios
The NFL on Thursday canceled the remainder of the Bengals-Bills Week 17 game. The "Monday Night Football" clash was stopped when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. The teams went into their respective locker rooms with about six minutes to play in the first quarter and did not return to the field.
Explaining the NFL's options for Bills vs. Bengals, from no-contest cancellation to rescheduled Week 19
The Bills vs. Bengals game was supposed to be the "Monday Night Football" game of the year in Week 17. The two teams were jockeying for playoff positioning and squaring off in a potential postseason preview from two of the best teams in the AFC. However, the contest quickly turned...
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Fantasy football leagues are donating prize money to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night, donations continue to pour in from around the world in support of his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since the horrifying scene in Cincinnati, more than $7 million has been donated online to fund the purchase of toys for kids in need.
Why is Ryan Papenhuyzen the latest NRL star to seek out the specialist who treats knee injuries like a brain injury?
Melbourne Storm talisman Ryan Papenhuyzen followed in the footsteps of two other elite NRL fullbacks, who have recently suffered long-term or persistent injury issues, by travelling to Philadelphia this week to work with the world-renowned Bill Knowles. The American has gained a reputation for helping to guide athletes back to...
Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills ready to play Sunday after encouragement from Damar Hamlin
In their first public comments since Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse Monday night in Cincinnati, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott insisted the team will be ready to play Sunday against the Patriots. "I do," Allen said when asked whether the Bills would be ready to take the...
Where will AFC championship game be played? Latest news on NFL's neutral site location for 2023 playoffs
With the NFL cancelling Bengals vs. Bills, the league submitted a proposal trying to combat potential inequities between the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 seeds in the playoffs should they arise. Because the Bengals and Bills will no longer have a 17th game, the Bengals lost their shot at the...
Sean McVay reflects on disastrous season for injury-riddled Rams: 'A professional failure'
It's been a brutal season for the Los Angeles Rams and certainly one to forget. What started as a Super Bowl hangover is going to end as a Super Bowl bender. The 5-11 Rams are entering the final week of the season with the aspiration of playing spoiler to the Seahawks, a far cry from where they started the year.
Chiefs playoff picture: Breaking down Kansas City's seeding scenarios in 2023 NFL bracket
Some people counted out the Chiefs coming into the 2022 NFL season. Kansas City lost Tyreek Hill. The Chargers loaded up on defense. The Raiders added Davante Adams. The Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. But as Week 18 approaches, the Chiefs have been sitting on a division crown for weeks,...
Jadeveon Clowney doesn't plan on Browns return in 2023: 'I need to be around somebody that believes in me'
Jadeveon Clowney is used to being on the move. The Browns DE has spent each of the past four seasons playing on one-year contracts, moving from Houston to Seattle to Tennessee to Cleveland. Clowney inked another yearlong deal to stay with the Browns in 2022. According to coach Kevin Stefanski,...
Cardinals' J.J. Watt receives 'wild' retirement gift from fan — a stuffed badger
J.J. Watt's imminent retirement from the NFL has spawned countless tributes. It's hard to imagine anyone will be able to top the gift he received in the mail on Thursday, though. The future Hall of Famer was greeted with a package at his locker on Thursday morning. When he opened...
Jim Harbaugh leaves open possibility of NFL move: 'I expect that I will be back' at Michigan in 2023
Jim Harbaugh has made declarative statements in the past about his interest, or lack thereof, in NFL head coaching positions. His statement Thursday will do little to quell the latest rumors of him leaving Michigan. Harbaugh, through the university, addressed the latest speculation that he might leave if he is...
Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors: Ranking Michigan coach's best fits for 2023, from Broncos to Colts
Would Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for a return to the NFL?. Even though ti seems like Harbaugh should be locked into coaching his alma mater's football program for a long time, that question still will be asked every January. Harbaugh just completed his eighth season in Ann Arbor with his...
