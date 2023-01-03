Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills safety's journey from Pittsburgh to NFL has inspired many, including those from hometown

Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Bills' Damar Hamlin asked 'Who won the game?' after waking in hospital, doctors say in press conference update
Doctors provided an update on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Thursday, revealing the most promising news yet about his recovery. According to his doctors, Hamlin is able to communicate via writing and asked Wednesday night, "Who won the game?" Doctors...
Fantasy football leagues are donating prize money to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night, donations continue to pour in from around the world in support of his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since the horrifying scene in Cincinnati, more than $7 million has been donated online to fund the purchase of toys for kids in need.
Michigan football investigation, explained: Why Jim Harbaugh is in hot water with NCAA for potential recruiting violations
As rumors swirl around Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan football — rumors he did little to dispel with a vague post saying he "expects" to be back with the Wolverines next year, the Michigan head coach could be in a spot of trouble. It was reported on Thursday Michigan...
Where will AFC championship game be played? Latest news on NFL's neutral site location for 2023 playoffs
With the NFL cancelling Bengals vs. Bills, the league submitted a proposal trying to combat potential inequities between the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 seeds in the playoffs should they arise. Because the Bengals and Bills will no longer have a 17th game, the Bengals lost their shot at the...
What is Damar Hamlin's charity? The cause behind Chasing M's Foundation & how to donate on GoFundMe, website
Damar Hamlin continues to "progress remarkably" following a scary cardiac arrest incident on Monday night. His recovery battle over the past few days has captured the attention of the national media — and also inspired many to be a source for good. In typical Bills Mafia fashion, fans from...
NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023
There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Chiefs playoff picture: Breaking down Kansas City's seeding scenarios in 2023 NFL bracket
Some people counted out the Chiefs coming into the 2022 NFL season. Kansas City lost Tyreek Hill. The Chargers loaded up on defense. The Raiders added Davante Adams. The Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. But as Week 18 approaches, the Chiefs have been sitting on a division crown for weeks,...
Bengals' Zac Taylor questions fairness of NFL playoff changes: 'Positives for a lot of teams and negatives for us'
As soon as the NFL officially announced the cancellation of Bills vs. Bengals, it was clear teams would be compromising with regards to AFC seeding. The Bengals, however, clearly weren't prepared for the amount of potential compromising they'd have to deal with if certain events unfold. Damar Hamlin is very...
TCU vs. Georgia ticket prices: How much do seats cost for 2023 College Football Playoff championship in L.A.?
The College Football Playoff Championship is set, and it's going to feature an SEC-Big 12 showdown. Georgia will be taking on TCU at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as the Bulldogs look to repeat and TCU looks for its first championship since 1938. The Big 12 hasn't had a champion...
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 18
It all comes down to this. The NFL's 14 participants in the 2023 playoffs will be determined in Week 18, and while 11 spots have already been clinched, the final three berths will come right down to the wire. It will begin on Saturday when the Jaguars and Titans play...
