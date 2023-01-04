ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hot mic catches CNN's Dana Bash reacting to McCarthy's victory boasts

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is seen after a meeting about avoiding a railroad worker strike with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has so far failed in his bid...
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th ballot

MSNBC

MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

On the third day of Kevin McCarthy’s drawn out fight to become Speaker of the House, filmmaker Michael Moore and historian Timothy Snyder join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the significance of the chaos in the House and what it could mean for American democracy. Snyder noting that “very often when an authoritarian comes to power one of the steps along the way is that the Parliament stops taking itself seriously.” Snyder also adding that the lack of composure in the Congress is a component of “drift” towards authoritarianism. Moore predicting that “we will not have to wait until 2024 for the Democrats to regain control of the House,” indicating his belief that members may break from the Republican party after the chaotic events of the speaker fight and caucus with Democrats.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Donald Trump just keeps losing

Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
MSNBC

'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

Officer Sicknick’s partner filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Donald Trump seeking millions in damages. Phil Andonian, an attorney representing Sicknick’s partner and Rep. Swalwell in his civil lawsuit against Trump for inciting the insurrection, and Rep. Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss where both cases stand in holding Trump accountable for the riot at the Capitol.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

The House GOP chaos and the MAGA revolt is linked to Donald Trump's attack on democracy. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the original 20 hardliners against McCarthy, the "anti-democratic wing of the GOP." Their ties to the insurrection, how many defied subpoenas and evidence showing how key they were to Trump's coup plan.Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023.

