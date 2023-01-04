On the third day of Kevin McCarthy’s drawn out fight to become Speaker of the House, filmmaker Michael Moore and historian Timothy Snyder join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the significance of the chaos in the House and what it could mean for American democracy. Snyder noting that “very often when an authoritarian comes to power one of the steps along the way is that the Parliament stops taking itself seriously.” Snyder also adding that the lack of composure in the Congress is a component of “drift” towards authoritarianism. Moore predicting that “we will not have to wait until 2024 for the Democrats to regain control of the House,” indicating his belief that members may break from the Republican party after the chaotic events of the speaker fight and caucus with Democrats.Jan. 6, 2023.

16 HOURS AGO