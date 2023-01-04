ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
Temps warm up today, precipitation hits tonight

Who's ready for more sunshine and heat? Conditions in SW Idaho will be partly cloudy today and we'll get a slight bump in temperatures too. We'll warm into the low 40s in the Treasure Valley this Wednesday. Active weather is on the way to Idaho, though. As the atmospheric river...
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
1,500 Nonresident White-Tailed Deer Tags to go on Sale January 12

IDAHO - The Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has announced that 1,500 nonresident white-tailed deer tags will go on sale on the morning of Thursday, January 12, 2023. The nonresident white-tailed deer-only tags will be available online at GooutdoorsIdaho.com, at vendors, with the Idaho Fish and Game mobile app, or by telephone at (800) 554-8685. The tags will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. MST / 9:00 a.m. PST.
Drought conditions stay steady amid strong snowpack

Idaho’s mountains have bountiful snow reserves as we enter the new year, but that hasn’t moved the needle on the state’s drought situation over the past week. The latest federal data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is unchanged from late December. About 70% of Idaho is in some stage of drought, though most of it is considered moderate.
Bomb cyclone breaks California’s exceptional drought

No part of California is under exceptional drought following major storms that hit the state this week. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of the state is still under either a drought or experiencing exceptionally dry conditions. Central portions of the state are still under an extreme drought. 71% of the state’s geography is under at least a severe drought.
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA

Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories

If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?

In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
