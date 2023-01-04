ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musicconnection.com

Carrington, Sherman to be Honored by Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing

On Wed, Feb. 1, 2023, the Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® will kick off GRAMMY® Week by honoring innovative drummer, producer and three-time GRAMMY winner Terri Lyne Carrington (pictured above), and revered classical producer and 13-time GRAMMY winner Judith Sherman at its annual GRAMMY Week celebration at The Village Studios in Los Angeles. Now in its 15th year, the event will recognize two honorees, paying tribute to the accomplishments of Carrington and Sherman as pioneering women in jazz and classical music. "We're thrilled to return live to The Village Studios for the first time in three years to celebrate two groundbreaking music creators who are dedicated to innovating both creatively and technically in the recording field," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "Both Terri Lyne and Judith have made indelible contributions to music, and we look forward to bringing together producers, engineers and artistic professionals to honor these incredible artists and kick off our GRAMMY Week celebrations." Along with paying homage to Carrington and Sherman, the event will also celebrate the year-round work of the Producers & Engineers Wing and its members, who advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition and rights for music creators. GRAMMY Week culminates with the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, broadcasting live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT. Media assets for GRAMMY season and events can be found here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musicconnection.com

Kubernik: Wattstax, Soul'd Out

On February 24, 2023, Stax Records and Craft Recordings record label will be issuing a 6 CD and 10 LP set on Wattstax, Soul’d Out: The Complete Wattstax Collection with an introduction by Al Bell, Wattstax creator, and new essays by Rob Bowman and A. Scott Galloway. On August...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musicconnection.com

Pensado’s Place to Take Over The 2023 NAMM Show

Pensado’s Place, the global powerhouse of pro audio insights, education, and mentorship returns to The NAMM Show, April 13-15, 2023. The weekly online show, co-hosted by Dave Pensado and Herb Trawick, will welcome NAMM Show attendees to connect with luminaries in audio production in a live-format of the popular web show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy