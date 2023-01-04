On Wed, Feb. 1, 2023, the Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® will kick off GRAMMY® Week by honoring innovative drummer, producer and three-time GRAMMY winner Terri Lyne Carrington (pictured above), and revered classical producer and 13-time GRAMMY winner Judith Sherman at its annual GRAMMY Week celebration at The Village Studios in Los Angeles. Now in its 15th year, the event will recognize two honorees, paying tribute to the accomplishments of Carrington and Sherman as pioneering women in jazz and classical music. "We're thrilled to return live to The Village Studios for the first time in three years to celebrate two groundbreaking music creators who are dedicated to innovating both creatively and technically in the recording field," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "Both Terri Lyne and Judith have made indelible contributions to music, and we look forward to bringing together producers, engineers and artistic professionals to honor these incredible artists and kick off our GRAMMY Week celebrations." Along with paying homage to Carrington and Sherman, the event will also celebrate the year-round work of the Producers & Engineers Wing and its members, who advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition and rights for music creators. GRAMMY Week culminates with the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, broadcasting live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT. Media assets for GRAMMY season and events can be found here.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO