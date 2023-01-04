Well we are now reaching the point that the Braves could realistically be done making any major moves this offseason. They haven’t done much to address the two most obvious needs in left field and shortstop aside from a few depth/flyer signings, but they have added a major piece in Sean Murphy and a few nice bullpen pieces. With all of that being said, Carlos Correa remains unsigned and in flux after two teams tentatively agreed to megadeals with him before backing out due to concerns with an old injury in his physical and the Braves reportedly were close in the running to sign him in a similar situation last offseason, so there is one potential avenue for a huge splash to fill one of their needs, even though I wouldn’t bet on it.

2 DAYS AGO