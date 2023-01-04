ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle pays the most in Garfield County for senior Traveler services

The bill for a public transit service that specializes in offering free rides to senior citizens throughout Garfield County recently came in higher than expected for Rifle. The Traveler, run by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, as well as the Garfield County-run senior meals program, is costing $184,755. For 2023, however, Rifle budgeted $130,000 to cover these costs.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Parachute begins new year with new economic developer

Parachute rings in the new year with a new community and economic developer, a recent town news release states. Michael Marcus started his tenure with Parachute on Dec. 27. “I am very honored to be joining the great staff at the Town of Parachute,” Marcus said in the release. “I’m looking forward to being part of such a wonderful team, and working with and meeting members of the Parachute community.”
PARACHUTE, CO
Keep guard, even in less avalanche-prone Garfield County backcountry

While some of the favorite backcountry winter spots surrounding Glenwood Springs are not as prone to avalanches as the nearby higher elevations, avalanche experts warn against developing a false sense of security. “The best advice is to treat each season as a new one,” said Brian Lazar, deputy director for...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Friday letters: Traffic enforcement can save animals, slow people down; consider being a buddy

I read Frosty Merriott’s column in the 12/26 Post Independent and am in support of the efforts that Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages are proposing to protect wildlife. As mentioned in the column, enforcement of the dusk-to-dawn speed limits is an important issue. Encouraging support for crossings and applying pressure to local law enforcement to step up the process of pulling over more drivers are two actions concerned citizens can take.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Improvements coming to Rifle’s Skinner Field — once snow melts, of course

Though there’s lots of snow and it’s only January, Rifle officials are in a softball frame of mind. Skinner Field at Deerfield Park is earmarked this spring to receive $383,840 in improvements. This includes $350,000 worth of new lights and another $33,840 for new temporary home run fencing.
RIFLE, CO
Obituary: Dr. Julian Ramsey Mellette, Jr.

Dr. Julian Ramsey Mellette, Jr. Dr. Julian Ramsey Mellette, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Snowmass, Colorado on December 31, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born June 27, 1939 in Timmonsville, South Carolina and was the son of Julian Ramsey Mellette, Sr. and Mary (Brown) Mellette.
SNOWMASS, CO
Get ready for Sunlight’s 38th Annual Skier Appreciation Day Friday

If there is one day this ski season to enjoy Sunlight Mountain Resort, it’s Friday. “Anticipate the most affordable ticket in the state and potentially the world,” said Troy Hawks, marketing and sales director for the Glenwood Springs ski area. The mountain got dumped on all week, adding...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Epicure and TACAW launch supper club series

Julia and Allen Domingos, owners of the boutique-catering company Epicure, are expanding their culinary offerings at The Arts Campus at Willits with a bimonthly supper club that launched this week and runs through March. The longtime locals and food-industry veterans retired their operations (SO Café) on the top floor of...
ASPEN, CO

