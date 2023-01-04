Read full article on original website
Rifle pays the most in Garfield County for senior Traveler services
The bill for a public transit service that specializes in offering free rides to senior citizens throughout Garfield County recently came in higher than expected for Rifle. The Traveler, run by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, as well as the Garfield County-run senior meals program, is costing $184,755. For 2023, however, Rifle budgeted $130,000 to cover these costs.
Parachute begins new year with new economic developer
Parachute rings in the new year with a new community and economic developer, a recent town news release states. Michael Marcus started his tenure with Parachute on Dec. 27. “I am very honored to be joining the great staff at the Town of Parachute,” Marcus said in the release. “I’m looking forward to being part of such a wonderful team, and working with and meeting members of the Parachute community.”
Keep guard, even in less avalanche-prone Garfield County backcountry
While some of the favorite backcountry winter spots surrounding Glenwood Springs are not as prone to avalanches as the nearby higher elevations, avalanche experts warn against developing a false sense of security. “The best advice is to treat each season as a new one,” said Brian Lazar, deputy director for...
Leadville hospital paid $169K for equipment it can't use at altitude, accepts bailout from county
LEADVILLE, Colo. — St. Vincent General Hospital District purchased equipment that was not properly rated for altitude, according to invoices obtained by 9NEWS and statements from hospital leadership. The district reached an agreement with the Lake County Board of Commissioners to receive up to $480,000 from the county to...
Friday letters: Traffic enforcement can save animals, slow people down; consider being a buddy
I read Frosty Merriott’s column in the 12/26 Post Independent and am in support of the efforts that Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages are proposing to protect wildlife. As mentioned in the column, enforcement of the dusk-to-dawn speed limits is an important issue. Encouraging support for crossings and applying pressure to local law enforcement to step up the process of pulling over more drivers are two actions concerned citizens can take.
Improvements coming to Rifle’s Skinner Field — once snow melts, of course
Though there’s lots of snow and it’s only January, Rifle officials are in a softball frame of mind. Skinner Field at Deerfield Park is earmarked this spring to receive $383,840 in improvements. This includes $350,000 worth of new lights and another $33,840 for new temporary home run fencing.
A&E Roundup: Things to do around Garfield County this weekend and next week
This is going to be a somewhat quiet weekend in Garfield County, with most events happening Friday. This week’s arts and entertainment roundup includes events outside of the county and a couple events going into next week. ALL WEEKEND. What: Marcus King Band. When: 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday;...
2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US
If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.
Obituary: Dr. Julian Ramsey Mellette, Jr.
Dr. Julian Ramsey Mellette, Jr. Dr. Julian Ramsey Mellette, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Snowmass, Colorado on December 31, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born June 27, 1939 in Timmonsville, South Carolina and was the son of Julian Ramsey Mellette, Sr. and Mary (Brown) Mellette.
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Get ready for Sunlight’s 38th Annual Skier Appreciation Day Friday
If there is one day this ski season to enjoy Sunlight Mountain Resort, it’s Friday. “Anticipate the most affordable ticket in the state and potentially the world,” said Troy Hawks, marketing and sales director for the Glenwood Springs ski area. The mountain got dumped on all week, adding...
Epicure and TACAW launch supper club series
Julia and Allen Domingos, owners of the boutique-catering company Epicure, are expanding their culinary offerings at The Arts Campus at Willits with a bimonthly supper club that launched this week and runs through March. The longtime locals and food-industry veterans retired their operations (SO Café) on the top floor of...
