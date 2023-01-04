Here’s what’s coming before Glenwood City Council this week; city manager finalists meet at 6 p.m. Thursday

Read full article on original website
27th Street underpass cost has increased by $3 million, causing Glenwood Springs to cough up an additional $100,000
Construction labor is unpredictable right now, and the longer the Glenwood Springs 27th Street underpass project is postponed the more expensive it gets, officials say. The project for the underpass accessing the South Glenwood bus station has increased by $3 million since the last bid 10 months ago. “A $3...
Land previously proposed as camp for autistic children under scrutiny again in Garfield County
A minor residential subdivision request for a portion of the site rejected by Garfield County commissioners in 2021 for a year-round camp serving autistic children is facing neighbor objections. Garfield County Community Development Director Sheryl Bower last month approved a plan to split a 41.3-acre section of the larger parcel...
Finalists for Glenwood Springs city manager meet and greet with residents, city officials
The finalists in the second round to select a new city manager came to Glenwood Springs Jan. 6 to see the town, meet city council members and city staff and have a meet and greet with the public. Each of the three finalists has worked in the public sector as...
Swearing-in Tuesday for Garfield County elected officials
Swearing-in ceremonies for recently elected and reelected Garfield County officials is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, with Ninth Judicial District Chief Judge James B. Boyd officiating. The ceremony is open to the public, a county news release states. Newly elected Clerk and Recorder Jackie Harmon, along with incumbents Commissioner Tom...
PI Editorial: Could 2023 be the year we break through on housing needs?
As much as we like to think of the New Year as a time of reset and recommitment, it doesn’t mean existing challenges disappear. And as we look ahead to the year to come, housing continues to be on our minds. Yet as the root challenges from years past are coming with us into 2023, we’re cautiously optimistic the Roaring Fork Valley could be poised to make considerable progress on our community housing needs.
As 74th Colorado General Assembly begins, HD57’s Elizabeth Velasco joins largest class of female legislators ever
Colorado heads into its 74th General Assembly on Monday with the largest class of female legislators in state history. Following the 2022 midterms, females now make up 51% of Colorado legislators. One of these legislators is Glenwood Springs Democrat Elizabeth Velsaco, who beat Republican former House District 57 incumbent Perry...
Community profile: The man behind many smiles in the Roaring Fork Valley is retiring
After 38 years of molding smiles in Glenwood Springs and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, orthodontist Dr. Jack Hilty is retiring. Now, instead of teeth, he’ll be sculpting marble as a hobby and reshaping his plans for a relaxing retirement. “It felt like the right time, you know?” he...
Pitkin County Sheriff DiSalvo leaves grateful staff and 12-year stint filled with high and lows
Joe DiSalvo sat behind his disheveled office desk, masked up and coming off COVID-19 and other illnesses. Badges of those Pitkin County sheriffs who preceded him, a bag of peanut M&Ms, a jar of pickled relish, and paperwork populated the desk. Framed posters of past sheriff elections dotted the office...
All four lines clicking for Demons hockey heading into weekend series with Durango
Glenwood Springs hockey right now has six wins and just one loss heading into a weekend series with Durango. Head coach Tim Cota can’t exactly pinpoint the last time this has happened so early in the season for the Demons. “It’s been a while,” he said. “The schedule’s tough,...
Case continued for former New Castle police chief accused of drunkenly threatening neighbor with assault rifle
An ongoing case involving a former New Castle police chief accused of drunkenly threatening a neighbor with a loaded, AK-style rifle last summer is being continued. Ninth Judicial District Judge Ann Norrdin granted a continuation for Tony Pagni, now 59, during a Tuesday morning arraignment. Pagni’s next appearance is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 24.
PHOTOS: Marty McFly, Doc Brown and the DeLorean travel through time to visit Sunlight Mountain Resort
Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday hosted its 38th annual Skier Appreciation Day. Offering significantly discounted $25 lift tickets, the Glenwood Springs resort allocated the proceeds to United Way Battlement to the Bells. Accompanying this annual philanthropic event was a Back to the Future-themed costume contest. It was perhaps the first...
Obituary: Danielle Nicole Diaz
Danielle Nicole Diaz passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022. Danielle was born on July 2, 1990 to John Diaz and Nancy Terry in Glenwood Springs. She is proceeded in death by her sister Nicole, brother Dezman, her grandparents Manuel and Violet Diaz, and grandpa Hoot Terry. Danielle loved making...
Obituary: Jesse Hutton
Jesse Dean Hutton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 27th at 64 years old, following his three-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Pam, their four children, Courtney (Josh), Ty, Chad, Tucker, his parents Robert & Dorothy Hutton, siblings Sherry Marshburn (Pat), Michael Hutton (Lea Ann). Jesse was a loving husband, father, son, brother, the ultimate fun uncle to many nieces and nephews, and a special friend to many.
