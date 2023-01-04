ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Here’s what’s coming before Glenwood City Council this week; city manager finalists meet at 6 p.m. Thursday

By Cassandra Ballard
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 7 days ago
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

27th Street underpass cost has increased by $3 million, causing Glenwood Springs to cough up an additional $100,000

Construction labor is unpredictable right now, and the longer the Glenwood Springs 27th Street underpass project is postponed the more expensive it gets, officials say. The project for the underpass accessing the South Glenwood bus station has increased by $3 million since the last bid 10 months ago. “A $3...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Land previously proposed as camp for autistic children under scrutiny again in Garfield County

A minor residential subdivision request for a portion of the site rejected by Garfield County commissioners in 2021 for a year-round camp serving autistic children is facing neighbor objections. Garfield County Community Development Director Sheryl Bower last month approved a plan to split a 41.3-acre section of the larger parcel...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Swearing-in Tuesday for Garfield County elected officials

Swearing-in ceremonies for recently elected and reelected Garfield County officials is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, with Ninth Judicial District Chief Judge James B. Boyd officiating. The ceremony is open to the public, a county news release states. Newly elected Clerk and Recorder Jackie Harmon, along with incumbents Commissioner Tom...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PI Editorial: Could 2023 be the year we break through on housing needs?

As much as we like to think of the New Year as a time of reset and recommitment, it doesn’t mean existing challenges disappear. And as we look ahead to the year to come, housing continues to be on our minds. Yet as the root challenges from years past are coming with us into 2023, we’re cautiously optimistic the Roaring Fork Valley could be poised to make considerable progress on our community housing needs.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

As 74th Colorado General Assembly begins, HD57’s Elizabeth Velasco joins largest class of female legislators ever

Colorado heads into its 74th General Assembly on Monday with the largest class of female legislators in state history. Following the 2022 midterms, females now make up 51% of Colorado legislators. One of these legislators is Glenwood Springs Democrat Elizabeth Velsaco, who beat Republican former House District 57 incumbent Perry...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Case continued for former New Castle police chief accused of drunkenly threatening neighbor with assault rifle

An ongoing case involving a former New Castle police chief accused of drunkenly threatening a neighbor with a loaded, AK-style rifle last summer is being continued. Ninth Judicial District Judge Ann Norrdin granted a continuation for Tony Pagni, now 59, during a Tuesday morning arraignment. Pagni’s next appearance is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 24.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: Marty McFly, Doc Brown and the DeLorean travel through time to visit Sunlight Mountain Resort

Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday hosted its 38th annual Skier Appreciation Day. Offering significantly discounted $25 lift tickets, the Glenwood Springs resort allocated the proceeds to United Way Battlement to the Bells. Accompanying this annual philanthropic event was a Back to the Future-themed costume contest. It was perhaps the first...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Danielle Nicole Diaz

Danielle Nicole Diaz passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022. Danielle was born on July 2, 1990 to John Diaz and Nancy Terry in Glenwood Springs. She is proceeded in death by her sister Nicole, brother Dezman, her grandparents Manuel and Violet Diaz, and grandpa Hoot Terry. Danielle loved making...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Jesse Hutton

Jesse Dean Hutton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 27th at 64 years old, following his three-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Pam, their four children, Courtney (Josh), Ty, Chad, Tucker, his parents Robert & Dorothy Hutton, siblings Sherry Marshburn (Pat), Michael Hutton (Lea Ann). Jesse was a loving husband, father, son, brother, the ultimate fun uncle to many nieces and nephews, and a special friend to many.
RIFLE, CO

