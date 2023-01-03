ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, IN

WHAS 11

Indiana State Police K-9 Rando receives protective vest donation

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police Department’s K-9 Rando received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Rando’s vest was embroidered with the statement “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

More than 184,382 fentanyl-laced pills total seized from Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia in 2022, DEA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that more than 184,382 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 316 pounds of fentanyl powder was confiscated last year by the Louisville, Kentucky division last year. The Louisville DEA division includes Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. According to the...
TENNESSEE STATE

